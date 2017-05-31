Dear Heloise: We are getting ready to sell our home, and first impressions count, right? We decided to upgrade its “curb appeal.’’ There are lots of details of the house and front yard that we focused on to get the whole house looking great. Here are some ideas we used:

● Pink flamingos and other yard art are tacky and do not appeal to the general public. Dump ’em.

● Lighting is critical. Lights not only brighten the house, but add to safety. Low lighting can create a dangerous walking situation at night.

● The lawn absolutely must be pristine, trimmed neatly, lush and green, flowers planted evenly, and trees should be cut back away from the house, but they should not look raw.

● Crisp new paint on the front door is an eye-catcher.

● New house numbers look great, and also are necessary for guests and emergency personnel to find you.

● Power-washing the driveway and sidewalk eliminates years of grime, can reduce oil spots and generally makes things sparkle.

Ask your real estate agent for more hints and ideas to boost your home’s curb appeal. These hints helped us tremendously and made the sale of the property quicker and easier.

Brenda and Dan in Dallas

Dear Readers: Anna in Austin sent a picture of her gorgeous Bengal kitten, King Rollie. Rollie has amazing, regal spots and truly looks like royalty. Oh, and Anna just became a veterinarian, so Rollie is in the best of hands. No doubt he will be treated like a king!

To see King Rollie and our other pet pals, visit Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.’’

If you have a funny and furry friend you’d like to share, email a picture, stats on the animal and an amusing anecdote to: Heloise@Heloise.com.

Dear Heloise: A big help when going to the vet with our dog is to bring an old rubber bathmat to use on the cold and slippery stainless-steel exam table.

If the dog is not happy or is fighting being up there, at least he is not slipping and sliding all over the place, and he is easier to hold for the exam.

I have been doing this for 15 years.

Candace in Hagerstown, Md.

Dear Heloise: The stunning bright green of wheatgrass looks beautiful in white containers, and it is easy to grow, cheap and readily available. My nursery has it, and pet stores and big-box stores carry it, too.

My cat started eating it. At first, I was concerned, but I called my veterinarian, and he assured me that wheatgrass is perfectly fine and healthy for animals to consume.

Ramona R. in Chicago

Dear Readers: Got a deep wrinkle on clothes that you want to banish quickly? Sponge on some white vinegar, use a pressing cloth and press with a warm iron. Voilà! Like magic, it’s gone!

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795000, San Antonio, Tex. 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.