Dear Readers: When you pop into a gas station/convenience store, you might grab a hot dog, a bag of chips, a soda and a candy bar. But now, convenience store merchants are starting to offer fresh fruits and vegetables, hard-boiled eggs, yogurt and granola — definitely healthier fare!

Kids benefit, too, if they visit the neighborhood store often (if it’s right down the street), especially during summertime. Experts in the industry say a large percentage of convenience stores are now offering fresh foods, and customers are happy about it. So check out the fresh food options at the convenience store!

Dear Heloise: My shower is always sparkling-clean, and I hardly ever have to clean it. How is this possible? After I take my shower, I use a clean bath towel and dry the shower, paying special attention to fixtures, cracks and crevices, the floor and the wall.

A squeegee doesn't work, because it can't get the water out of the crevices where mold grows, nor does it polish the fixtures. Daily maintenance takes only a minute or two.

Sharon F., Torrance, Calif.

Sharon F.: Great idea! Another quick fix is to spray down the shower once a week with a one-to-one mix of white vinegar and water; vinegar has antimicrobial properties!

In fact, vinegar is a workhorse around the house. I've used it for my entire career! Vinegar is cheap, nontoxic and readily available. A perfect vinegar-based cleaner: 1/2 cup white vinegar, 1 pint rubbing alcohol and 1 teaspoon dishwashing liquid. Add enough water to make a gallon, and label a squirt bottle clearly.

Dear Heloise: I had to laugh at suggestions of what to wash in the dishwasher. I got home one day and my husband was looking very guilty. I caught him washing car parts in the dishwasher. It did an excellent job! I enjoy your column in the San Antonio Express-News.

Maria K., via email

Dear Heloise: I find it impossible to open some containers: caps that squeeze open, flip-top containers, etc. Is there a solution? I realize they are "childproof," but they also are "elderly proof."

Carol S., Huber Heights, Ohio

Carol S.: Great point. Dexterity issues affect many people. Manufacturers, are you listening?

The pharmacy has taken strides to make easy-open bottles for homes with no children; maybe other groups can do so, too!

