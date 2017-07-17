Dear Readers: Today’s Sound Off is about salesclerks who don’t know how to count your change.

Dear Heloise: My wife and I read your column in the Antelope Valley Press in Lancaster, Calif. We have never been disappointed. I personally enjoy the “Sound Off” issues.

One of my pet peeves is watching a retail clerk trying to return change from a $20 bill. One of the first things I learned in grade school was how to count change. We were told that the reason was so we could be assured we got the right change. I had to call a manager while at the checkout on three occasions just last week. Being retired, I have the patience to help, but why should I have to?”

John and Karen H., Lancaster, Calif.

Dear Readers: Here are some other uses for ashtrays:

* To hold guest soaps in a bathroom.

* To hold seed to feed the squirrels and birds.

* To store hair ornaments (in the larger ones).

* To hold your car/house keys so you’ll always know where to find them.

* To hold loose change.

Dear Heloise: I went to a beauty-supply store and bought a straight-tip, leakproof applicator for hair color. Just pour up to 8 ounces of olive oil into it, tighten the lid well, and you have the perfect applicator to dispense olive oil. No spills, and no awkward tipping of a large container.

Frances M., Fayetteville, Ark.

Frances: What a great idea! So many times we forget that useful products can be found in many different places. With just a little imagination, you can repurpose any number of things.

Dear Heloise: As pretty as plants in our homes can be, they have another very useful benefit: Green plants improve the quality of the air we breathe. Plants have air-purification capabilities and can absorb gases through pores on the surface of their leaves. But a word of caution: Some plants are toxic to children and pets, so choose wisely when buying a plant for your home.

Hollister H., Stamford, Conn.

Hollister: Thank you for this information. I love the look of indoor plants, and the benefits they provide to the air quality in my home.

Dear Readers: The U.S. Postal Service handles about 47 percent of the world’s mail.

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795000, San Antonio, Tex. 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.