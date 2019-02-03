Dear Heloise: How do I keep my potato skins from cracking when I make baked potatoes?

Lana S., Golden Valley, Minn.

Lana S.: It’s easy! To keep that from happening, just rub butter or shortening over the skin before you bake them.

Dear Heloise: I had your recipe for coleslaw, but I misplaced it. Would you repeat it? It is delicious!

Carmela Z., Amarillo, Tex.

Carmela Z.: I love this recipe, too! Here it is:

Heloise’s Coleslaw

1 head cabbage (about 2 pounds)

Ice water to cover

2 ounces of vegetable oil

1 ounce vinegar or lime juice or lemon juice (not all three)

½ teaspoon prepared mustard (yellow, not powdered)

¼ teaspoon celery salt

1 ounce real mayonnaise

Salt and pepper to taste

Dash of paprika

Shred the cabbage and soak it in the water for 30 minutes. If you use bagged cabbage, you can skip this step, but it does make the cabbage very crisp. Meanwhile, mix together the remaining ingredients. Drain the cabbage and mix into the dressing. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

If you like this recipe, you can get it and many of my others in my pamphlet All-Time Favorite Recipes by sending $5, along with a stamped (70 cents), long, self-addressed envelope, to: Heloise/All-Time Favorites, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. Or you can order it online at Heloise.com. When choosing a head of cabbage, look for outer leaves that are fresh and crisp, and the cut end should not be brown.

Dear Heloise: I never know how hungry my boys will be (husband and four sons), so I always make a large amount of waffle batter on Sunday mornings. The problem is, I usually make too much. What can I do with all that leftover batter?

Willow C., Watertown, Conn.

Willow C.: Make the rest of the batter into waffles, then wrap them up so they’re airtight and freeze them. When you want a snack, just pop one in the toaster.

Dear Heloise: My mixer bowl slides all over when I'm using it. How can I stop that?

Jennie L., Telluride, Colo.

Jennie L.: Place a damp washcloth or towel under the mixing bowl.

Dear Heloise: I want a bulletin board in my kitchen, but I don't have the wall space. Got any hints to help me with this one?

Amber K., Hungry Horse, Mont.

Amber K.: Get some chalkboard paint and paint either the inside or outside of one of your upper cabinets, and you’ll have a message center.

Dear Heloise: My percolator is still in good condition, except that the glass knob doesn't fit tightly anymore. What can I do about this?

Margaret, Ivanhoe, Mich.

Margaret: Wrap a strip or two of aluminum foil around the bottom of the knob until it fits snugly, or go to an appliance repair store or perhaps a hardware store to see about a replacement knob.

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.