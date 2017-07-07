Dear Heloise: I was surprised to get a letter from a major discount retailer’s finance department stating that because I haven’t used its credit card in over six months and have no balance on the card, the company is going to close my charge account!

I thought I was being responsible by paying off my card and that the company would want me as a customer because I am conscientious. Wrong!

I called the company, and the representative apologized, and said at first that it makes no business sense for the company to keep inactive accounts open.

Then she said this is a marketing technique to remind people that they have the credit card. Ridiculous!

Do your readers have any comments?

Erica D. in San Antonio

Readers, what do you say?

Dear Heloise: I lost my father, and as I was sorting through the sympathy cards, I had an idea for a helpful hint. Please do not make checks out “To the family of (name)” or even just “family.”

It’s difficult enough to deal with the memories and the generosity of friends and family without trying to convince the bank you are the “family of” a deceased person.

Thanks for all your help through the years. I read your hints in the Bryan (Ohio) Times.

Diane H., via email

Dear Heloise: I just wanted to let you know a way to reuse those foam pump soap containers.

I thought that if liquid soap comes out in foam form, why not other liquids? I put some blue glass cleaner in the bottle and pressed, and voilà — foam window cleaner! Less mess and no buckets of water!

Anna Mae S., Lancaster, Ohio

Dear Heloise: When I have a sandwich that will be messy to eat, I slip it into a plastic sandwich bag and peel the bag back, much like a banana, as I eat the sandwich. Nothing falls out, and my hands stay clean.

S.J.M., Lakeland, Fla.

Dear Heloise: When I moved out of my apartment, I of course forwarded my address with the post office, but there always can be letters that get through, and the forward is good only for about one year.

I left several large, stamped envelopes with my new address with the landlord, and some with the new tenant. They usually will forward mail to me as a courtesy; I would do the same for them!

Jackson F. in Alabama

Dear Heloise: I enjoy your column, and wanted to pass along a household hint:

I decorated a recipe box, and on index cards inside I have the businesses and phone numbers I deal with, such as newspapers, the gas company, TV, etc. I keep the file on my desk.

Donna A., Mission Hills, Calif.

Donna A.: Everything at your fingertips!

P.S. Keep it cleaned out, updated and organized, so you can find everything!

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795000, San Antonio, Tex. 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.