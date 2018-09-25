Dear Heloise: If anyone is taking a cruise on a ship with children, I highly recommend learning all you can about the activities aboard before sailing. Parents can use this trip to educate their children on things such as the depth of the ocean, details about the ports of call and other facts that seem to surprise and interest children.

Many ships have activities that can entertain children, so ask about things they can do before booking a trip. Give them money to spend and tell them to spend wisely, because that's all they'll get for the entire cruise. It helps them learn to budget their funds. Get a map of the places you'll visit, and teach them to read maps and gauge distances. Everything they learn will benefit them one day.

Glen H., Pembroke, Fla.

Dear Heloise: Once again, I had a client get angry because he confused a "direct flight" with a "nonstop flight." They're not the same thing.

A direct can, and usually does, touch down in other cities on the way to your destination. A nonstop flight does not stop. One of the major problems with a direct flight are the delays that sometimes happen and are unforeseen.

An Airport Worker in Wisconsin

Dear Heloise: To keep rust and dirt off your garden tools, always give them a squirt of nonstick cooking spray after you clean them.

Stella Y., Leesburg, Va.

Dear Heloise: I would like to try your bird suet, but I lost the recipe. Would you please reprint it?

Brenda in California

Brenda in California: I’m so glad you asked. We want to keep our little bird friends happy, and they’ll love this recipe. You’ll need:

1 cup lard (not vegetable oil)

1 cup peanut butter (crunchy or plain)

1 cup flour

2 cups instant oatmeal

2 cups cornmeal

1 cup raisins

1 cup ground peanuts (unsalted)

Melt the lard and peanut butter in a very large pot over low heat, then add all of the other ingredients.

Stir to mix. Pour it into a large pan and put it in the refrigerator overnight. It will firm up. Then just cut it into blocks to fit your suet feeder, or you can reuse the containers that store-bought suet comes in. Wrap up leftover blocks in wax paper, then put them in a freezer bag and freeze.

Dear Heloise: I have hard water where I live, but I've found that if I add half a cup of vinegar to the water I use to clean my kitchen floor, I get a nice shine instead of a dull-looking floor. It also helps keep my steam cleaner for my floors from clogging up with built-up mineral deposits.

Lorie K., Fresno, Calif.

