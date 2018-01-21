Dear Readers: Who gets spam email? Lots of you, right? “Spam” is unasked-for electronic advertising that is annoying, yes, but it’s also expensive in terms of wasting hours and, potentially, dollars.

Advertisers “blast” spam advertising to as many recipients as they can. They typically are hawking “get rich” programs and other shady services and products.

How can you lessen the spam email that you get? Here are some hints, courtesy of the Federal Trade Commission (consumer.ftc.gov):

●Your email shouldn’t be posted on your social media accounts.

●When using a website, make sure it protects your information and won’t sell your email address.

●Common email addresses are more susceptible to spammers — “janesmith” can be more easily found and used than “jan3$m1th,” for example.

These hints should help reduce the amount of spam email you receive.

Dear Heloise: A fire is cozy this time of year, but I wanted to remind your readers not to toss anything into the fireplace except logs. Needles from pine trees are especially dangerous — they can heat up faster, which can create sparks that can shoot into the room.

Greenery also can cause creosote to build up. Creosote is a tarlike, oily residue that can irritate your skin and lungs.

Holiday cleanup should be complete by now, but another reminder is to not burn paper, especially wrapping paper. It can contain metallic particles.

Daniel S., Fort Wayne, Ind.

Dear Heloise: My daughter taught me a cheap way to keep my jeans in nice-looking order. From Day One, when I wash them, I turn them inside out.

If they fade, they will fade “back” to the outside. I’ve done this for years, and the jeans look as nice now as they did new.

I read your column every day in the Lima News.

Lee W., Lima, Ohio

Dear Heloise: There’s no outdoor gardening for me this time of year, but I still want to exercise my green thumb. When potting plants, I line the bottom with a paper coffee filter. Excess water will drain out, but the soil and nutrients will not. Less mess!

V.H. in Ohio

Dear Heloise: An easy way to check car lights is in a closed garage. Go through the light cycle and check the rear lights against the door through the rearview mirror.

Merle C., Salem, Ore.

Merle C.: Of course, make sure the engine is off when you are doing this.

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795000, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.