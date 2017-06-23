Dear Heloise: I recently bought a new car. Do I have to take it to the dealer for service? They seem a lot more expensive.

Mary D. in Pennsylvania

Mary D. in Pennsylvania: Going to the dealership for routine maintenance may seem like it’s taking a bigger slice out of your budget, but consider the following hints:

● Service technicians who work at the dealership are specially trained to work on your make and model of car.

● After spending a pretty penny on a new car, truck or SUV, it doesn’t make sense to go low on the maintenance.

● Being a regular customer in the service department may bode in your favor when you eventually replace your vehicle.

There are steps you can take as a consumer. Carefully read your owners manual. Sometimes the service department will “recommend” changing out certain fluids that the manual may not. Educate yourself on what is necessary for your style of driving. If you don’t drive the vehicle a lot or under harsh conditions, you may not need these extra services.

The manual is your best source for maintenance recommendations -- the manual and your service adviser at the dealership.

Dear Heloise: I’ve learned in business that when I’m not able to provide a good or service for my customer, to say, “I apologize.” Saying “I’m sorry” is too personal to me.

Of course I’m going to do everything I can to provide for my customers, but sometimes it is just not possible.

Replacing the intimate phrase “I’m sorry” works for me.

A Reader in Florida

Reader in Florida: I understand! Readers, what hints would you like to share about doing business professionally?

Dear Heloise: I’m just 5 feet tall. The drum on my washing machine is very deep -- I can’t reach small items on the bottom when transferring to the dryer.

I keep a plastic spaghetti fork hanging next to my washer. The plastic doesn’t scratch the drum, and the fork grabs the smallest items. It’s a great helper.

Linda S., Carmichael, Calif.

Dear Heloise: I rely on a wall calendar for my work. The photography in the calendar is so beautiful that I want to save the calendars each year. I write appointments in the squares, but I started writing the appointments on sticky notes and taping them to the squares so I can remove them later.

But I was thinking, maybe I should permanently record my appointments so I can look back at all that I’ve accomplished through the year! HA! I’m torn!

Gloria S. in New York

Dear Heloise: I use cheap paper napkins for little spills/wipe-ups. Much less expensive than paper towels, which I use for bigger jobs.

Ruth M., via email

Dear Heloise: The “aqua tube” florists use when delivering flowers has other uses. It can be used to store toothpicks, beads, craft buttons and many other things. Don’t just throw it away next time.

Yu-Chih M., via email

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795000, San Antonio, Tex. 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.