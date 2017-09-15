Dear Heloise: My grandson was just deployed to Iraq. What can we send him for a care package? When should we mail out for Christmas?

Kathy T., Kane, Pa.

Kathy T.: A big Heloise hug to your grandson, Kathy! Here are some ideas of what to send and what not to send, and when.

Send:

●Personal wipes

● Sunflower seeds, peanuts, chewing gum, hard candies, powdered electrolyte drink mix

● Beef jerky and energy bars

● AA batteries, eyedrops, toothbrush and toothpaste, zippered storage bags

● Prepaid phone cards, multiuse knife tools

Don’t send:

● Alcohol

● Pork products

● Chocolate (coated candies are okay)

● Hand sanitizer (wipes are less messy)

● Compass, sunscreen, flashlight (soldier should already have these)

● Salacious magazines

Give your package at least 15 days to get to your grandson. And readers, you must send the package to a specific service person; packages to “Any Service Member” are not allowed.

Dear Heloise: I read you in the Omaha (Neb.) World-Herald. Instead of clipping articles I find of special interest, I take a photo of them with my cellphone. From there, I can crop and send them to a file I’ve created for that category. Easy to keep, no yellowing, and easy to retrieve and use/share. I’ve done this with Heloise hints!

Scott Y., via email

Dear Heloise: I work in human resources. If I’ve pulled your résumé and want to speak to you about a job, I expect you to ask questions during the interview. But here are some things not to say:

Anything that shows that you don’t know about my company.

“I haven’t done this before, but …”

Bad-mouthing previous supervisors or jobs.

“I’m better than all the other candidates.”

“This will be great for my career path.”

Don’t say, “I don’t know” — think of something to say regarding the question.

“I love your suit” — flattery of me is not appropriate.

I hope these phrases won’t be used by job seekers. Have confidence in yourself, and show me that.

Mary H. in Oregon

Dear Readers: Here’s a partial list of places where you should locate the exits, for safety’s sake:

● movie theater

● airplane

● office building

● museum

● restaurant

Dear Heloise: I mark all window/door locks in the open position with a red felt pen. I know immediately when they are left open. Many times, company will open a window or slider and leave it unlocked.

Linda in California

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795000, San Antonio, Tex. 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.