Dear Heloise: My grandson was just deployed to Iraq. What can we send him for a care package? When should we mail out for Christmas?
Kathy T., Kane, Pa.
Kathy T.: A big Heloise hug to your grandson, Kathy! Here are some ideas of what to send and what not to send, and when.
Send:
●Personal wipes
● Sunflower seeds, peanuts, chewing gum, hard candies, powdered electrolyte drink mix
● Beef jerky and energy bars
● AA batteries, eyedrops, toothbrush and toothpaste, zippered storage bags
● Prepaid phone cards, multiuse knife tools
Don’t send:
● Alcohol
● Pork products
● Chocolate (coated candies are okay)
● Hand sanitizer (wipes are less messy)
● Compass, sunscreen, flashlight (soldier should already have these)
● Salacious magazines
Give your package at least 15 days to get to your grandson. And readers, you must send the package to a specific service person; packages to “Any Service Member” are not allowed.
Dear Heloise: I read you in the Omaha (Neb.) World-Herald. Instead of clipping articles I find of special interest, I take a photo of them with my cellphone. From there, I can crop and send them to a file I’ve created for that category. Easy to keep, no yellowing, and easy to retrieve and use/share. I’ve done this with Heloise hints!
Scott Y., via email
Dear Heloise: I work in human resources. If I’ve pulled your résumé and want to speak to you about a job, I expect you to ask questions during the interview. But here are some things not to say:
Anything that shows that you don’t know about my company.
“I haven’t done this before, but …”
Bad-mouthing previous supervisors or jobs.
“I’m better than all the other candidates.”
“This will be great for my career path.”
Don’t say, “I don’t know” — think of something to say regarding the question.
“I love your suit” — flattery of me is not appropriate.
I hope these phrases won’t be used by job seekers. Have confidence in yourself, and show me that.
Mary H. in Oregon
Dear Readers: Here’s a partial list of places where you should locate the exits, for safety’s sake:
● movie theater
● airplane
● office building
● museum
● restaurant
Dear Heloise: I mark all window/door locks in the open position with a red felt pen. I know immediately when they are left open. Many times, company will open a window or slider and leave it unlocked.
Linda in California
