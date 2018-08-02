Dear Heloise: A dog I follow on social media loves yogurt; he laps it up as a snack — so cute! But I worry: Is it okay for a dog to eat yogurt?

Julie R., via email

Julie R.: Small bites of yogurt occasionally should be okay for a dog, but there are a few potential minor problems with giving a dog yogurt.

Dogs aren’t good lactose-digesters. Yogurt doesn’t have as much lactose (milk sugar) as milk does, but lactose can cause diarrhea and vomiting.

Another issue: sweeteners. A lot of sugar is not good for anybody’s diet, and artificial sweeteners may be toxic to dogs.

One more consideration: Yogurt with pieces of fruit could be a choking hazard.

Check with your veterinarian about giving dogs yogurt. A taste of yogurt should be okay for a treat!

P.S. Greek yogurt is a high-protein option.



Mary W. sent a picture of her 12-year-old Havanese, Lexi, who’s ready to play sweet music. (Family photo)

Dear Readers: Mary W., via email, sent a picture of her 12-year-old Havanese, Lexi, who’s on the couch, ready to play some sweet music. Lexi’s a fan of Cuban music on her accordion!

Dear Heloise: I have three pups ranging in age from 2 to 15 years old. I've found club soda to be wonderful at getting their stains out of the carpet. It works like magic!

Thought it would be great to share with other pup owners!

Kari C., Omaha

Dear Kari: Thanks! Always blot, don’t rub, and work on the stain from the outside in.

Dear Heloise: A helpful hint when dining out: Alert your server of any dietary restrictions you have before ordering.

Even if you don't see an ingredient listed on the menu, chefs may have a twist to a dish that you don't expect. They wouldn't want to harm or upset anyone by serving the person food he or she doesn't want to eat!

Jessica W., Manitou Springs, Colo.

Jessica W.: Thanks!

Dear Heloise: People should be aware that many restaurants use peanut oil; this is important to anyone who may have an allergy to peanuts.

When eating out, it's wise to ask the staff what oil they use before ordering that Southern fried chicken.

We read your column in the Chronicle in Willimantic, Conn.

Sandra K., via email

Sandra K.: Thanks! Peanut oil may or may not trigger peanut allergies. Talk to your allergist.

Dear Heloise: I buy liquid makeup at the dollar store, which I squirt and mix with a creamy hand lotion and apply to my legs. This works well, washes off and can be applied as wanted.

It's cheaper than self-tanning! I enjoy your column in the Omaha World-Herald.

Nancy H., Omaha

