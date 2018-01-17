Dear Heloise: I noticed dog food specifically formulated for Chihuahuas at my pet store. Are these foods better for my Chihuahua, or is this a marketing gimmick?

Julie P. in Dallas

Julie P.: Breed-specific foods are very popular today. All dogs have the same or similar teeth, digestive systems and skeletal structures. A good-quality, healthy dog food should provide the proper nutrition that your dog needs.

Many breeds do have certain conditions for which they may benefit from a breed-specific food. An example is that mini schnauzers can be prone to bladder stones, so we have always given ours (and Chammy, our adopted silky wheaten) a specific food that helps keep the pH in urine a certain level to help prevent them.

These special foods are more expensive, but your dog may feel better and have a healthy life eating them.

P.S. Ask your vet, who is the go-to expert. Smaller breeds should eat kibble that is smaller, too — easier to chew and no broken teeth!

Dear Heloise: Simply put, what is a whole grain?

A Curious Reader, via email

Curious Reader: A grain is considered whole as long as the three components of the grain are present: the bran, the germ and the endosperm. The Whole Grains Council (wholegrainscouncil.org) says any grain can be whole — corn, rice, wheat or oat, for example.

Whole grains are stronger sources of fiber and other nutrients, and therefore typically are better for you.

Dear Heloise: Concerning using bread to gather broken glass: Think to the future, as any scavenger animals will suffer and die horrible deaths from eating this bread.

Donna in Pennsylvania

Donna in Pennsylvania: Thanks for the reminder. This is exactly why I no longer print or suggest this hint. It’s old and out of date.

Dear Heloise: Cleaning the coffeepot at my restaurant is important — we serve a lot of coffee, and it has to taste fresh. Here’s what works for us:

We pour a generous amount of salt into the pot, followed by a big scoop of ice. Then we swirl it around vigorously several times.

After rinsing thoroughly, the pot is ready to use again for fresh, delicious coffee!

Amber E., Norman, Okla.

Amber E.: This is an old and often-used hint. This will “clean” the pot somewhat, but it should be cleaned with soap and water every few times to be sure to remove the oil from coffee.

Dear Heloise: As we get older, we bruise more. So, when someone asks about a bruise, rather than explain, I just say it’s a “senior tattoo.” I always get a laugh!

Gen in Ohio

