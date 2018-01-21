Dear Readers: Today’s Sound On is about a nice couple who had a great idea for celebrating their 50th anniversary:

“Dear Heloise: A few years ago, my husband and I celebrated our 50th wedding anniversary. On our invitations to a great and large party, we stated ‘Please no gifts.’ We asked for them to bring pet food and pet supplies. We received hundreds of pounds of pet food (cat and dog), towels, paper towels, blankets, litter and everything possible to help two different shelters.

“Maybe we can do it again on our 60th anniversary!”

Barbara P., via email

Barbara: What a wonderful idea! Animal shelters need all kinds of donations, from money to food to blankets. Maybe other people should try this clever way to help animal shelters in their area.

Dear Heloise: My husband loves those little mints that come in metal cans, and since they’re cute tins, I hate to throw them away. So, I found some uses for them:

● I keep sewing needles in one, and that way they never get lost.

● I store very small beads in them.

● I keep paper clips in one small tin and carry it in my purse.

● I have toothpicks in one that I always carry with me.

Carrie G., Meriden, Conn.

Dear Heloise: My daughter and son-in-law got married at a “destination” wedding in California. She stated on her website that they didn’t want gifts, but would rather have gifts of money to pay for their honeymoon. We put out a card box, but she received only four cards with money, of which one was from me and one from her sister. They were very disappointed. I told her to contact everyone and ask if they put a gift in the gift box in case something got lost. What do you think?

LaVerne E., via email

LaVerne E.: I’ve gotten letters from guests who don’t like being asked to fund weddings or honeymoons, and here are my thoughts: (1) Have a wedding and honeymoon you can afford. Do not go into debt, and certainly never ask a guest to fund your wedding plans. Can’t afford a big honeymoon? Then wait and save up until you can. (2) A guest is invited for the pleasure of his or her company and to help celebrate a very special occasion. Guests don’t have to give you a gift. (3) Give what you are comfortable giving.

Dear Heloise: My mother said it was inappropriate to wear white to someone else’s wedding, but I would like to wear a white dress that I have to a friend’s wedding. Is it okay to wear white if I’m not the bride?

Lacy R., Cherry Hill, Va.

Lacy R.: Only the bride wears white at a wedding. The guests may wear any other color, but never white.

