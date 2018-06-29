Dear Readers: Today’s Sound Off is about fireworks on the Fourth of July:

“Dear Heloise: The Fourth of July is almost here, and there will be fireworks in most cities. Let the pros handle the fireworks, not teenagers with cherry bombs or firecrackers that could cause injury. Every year, thousands of people show up at hospital emergency rooms with injuries from firecrackers or even sparklers. Only a responsible adult should use fireworks.”

James D. in Philadelphia

James, here are a few additional rules:

Never relight or handle fireworks that haven’t fully ignited.

Never place part of your body over fireworks when lighting the fuse.

Keep a bucket of water or the hose handy when lighting fireworks.

Make sure fireworks are legal in your area. Some states have banned sales of fireworks.

Dear Readers: Some terrific uses for baking soda:

● Run out of toothpaste? Use baking soda.

● Sprinkle over carpeting, let sit for 30 minutes, then vacuum to remove odors.

● Use baking soda with a wet sponge to clean the bathtub.

● Use a handful in trash cans to help kill odors.

Dear Readers: We ran a letter from G.T. in Detroit, who was furious over the computer ads that pop up on his screen. We asked readers what they thought about pop-up ads, and apparently many of you were as disgusted as G.T. Here are some of the responses.

“I am 100 percent in sync with the writer’s feeling of disgust with the pop-up ads that interrupt anything we’re trying to accomplish on the computer.”

L.G.M., Hagerstown, Md.

“I pay to have an Internet provider, NOT to read a bunch of useless pop-up ads!”

Jean A., Newport Beach, Calif.

“It’s just sheer greed on the part of Internet providers to allow those pop-up ads to continue. I believe everyone hates them.”

Bill H. in Houston

Dear Heloise: Got streaky windows after cleaning? Don't overuse cleaning products. Just mist the surface and use a microfiber cloth or squeegee.

Ella G., Norman, Okla.

Dear Heloise: Before you get out of bed, sit on the edge and take about five to 10 deep breaths, then stand and stretch with your arms raised toward the ceiling, and gently, slowly twist from side to side about seven to 10 times. Get your blood flowing, which will help you wake up.

Grace Y., Billings, Mont.

Dear Heloise: My daughter was only 5 when she was part of our church's children's choir. She had a nice voice for a small child, which is why she was asked to sing a solo of "Frosty the Snowman." It never occurred to me that she might think she heard a different version of "Frosty" until she began to sing, "Froggy the Snowman."

Joanna H. in Maryland

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795000, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.