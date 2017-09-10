Dear Readers: Today’s Sound Off is about leaving your purse in the cart at the grocery store.

“Dear Heloise: Once again, we had someone in our grocery store who left her purse unattended in the grocery cart. A thief walked by and apparently reached in and stole her wallet and cellphone. Please advise your readers to never leave their purses in a grocery cart, because it’s just too easy for someone to reach inside and grab their wallet or to take the entire purse. So far this year, we’ve had five such incidents. We even placed a sign on our doors asking women not to leave their purses unattended. Most people are honest, but sometimes there is one person who is not. Why tempt fate?”

Gerald D., Pascagoula, Miss.

Dear Readers: If you have an ice-cream scoop, there are a number of ways to use it besides for scooping ice cream:

● Use to shape meatballs.

● Use to scoop out shortening.

● Use to remove eggs from boiling water.

● Use to dig holes for bulbs in the garden.

Dear Heloise: I just moved into my first apartment, and money is really tight right now after having paid all the deposits and rent and picking up a few essentials, such as sheets, towels and a shower curtain. So, if I were to go out and buy a few cleaning items, what would you suggest?

Carol M., Muskegon, Mich.

Carol M.: Congratulations on your new apartment! If you want some very inexpensive cleaning products, I highly recommend old-fashioned vinegar and baking soda. Vinegar has been around for thousands of years to clean and polish sinks, floors and more. I have a number of cleaning ideas and tricks for cleaning in my pamphlet Vinegar Hints and More. To order, you can go to my website at Heloise.com, or you can send a stamped (70 cents), self-addressed, business-size envelope, along with $5, to: Heloise/Vinegar, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. There’s nothing more welcoming than coming home to an apartment that looks, smells and feels clean.

Dear Heloise: I want a very traditional wedding: long white dress, face-covering veil, bridesmaids and lots of flowers. This is not my first wedding (I eloped the first time), but I’m now divorced, with one daughter, age 7, and a terrific guy who wants to marry me in a big wedding. I don’t want to look foolish at my second wedding, so what’s allowed and what’s not?

Ava H., Marion, Ind.

Ava H.: Best wishes on your coming marriage. Today, many brides wear white even if it’s not their first wedding. However, a face-covering veil traditionally is only for first-time brides. There are many other options available: a veil down the back, flowers or a hat, to name a few. Go ahead and have bridesmaids, flowers and whatever you want. Use your favorite colors, dance and have fun. This is your wedding, and the bride gets to have her wedding, her way.

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795000, San Antonio, Tex. 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.