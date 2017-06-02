Dear Readers: Privacy, please! How many times have you wanted to close the door on the outside world and take a break? You can remove yourself from your environment, but what you post online pretty much stays there forever.

Be careful, and advise your children and grandchildren about what not to post on social media. Here are some examples:

● A full picture of yourself. Scammers can take this image and create a fake profile of you and fake identification cards to steal your personal information.

● Anything that you may want to take down later. Once something is online, it is extremely difficult, if not impossible, to permanently delete it.

● Of course, personal information: date of birth, Social Security number, address, account information, etc. Be careful with posting pictures; some “tags’’ can give away your location. You don’t want thieves to know when you’re not at home.

There is a lot to learn on this subject. Educate yourself and your family so you can stay safe in cyberspace.

Dear Heloise: What is a quick and easy way to clean the microwave oven? I don’t have a lot of time!

Harry T. in Montana

Harry T. in Montana: Don’t worry — I have an easy solution for you.

To clean and deodorize the microwave, place a microwave-safe bowl with water and two heaping tablespoons of baking soda in the microwave.

Zap for about two minutes, and all the yuck will wipe right off. Be careful — the water is going to be hot.

Baking soda is one of my favorite household helpers. It is cheap, nontoxic and readily available. I have compiled a collection of my favorite baking soda hints and recipes into a handy pamphlet. Would you like to receive one? It’s easy. Visit Heloise.com to order, or mail $5, along with a stamped (70 cents), self-addressed, business-size envelope, to: Heloise/Baking Soda, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. Pour the old box of baking soda from the fridge down the garbage disposal to freshen it. Follow with a splash of vinegar for bubbles.

Dear Heloise: I read your column each day in the Dayton (Ohio) Daily News. Regarding saving spare change:

My husband of 71 years, Bob, and I always dropped our change into a jar. It was fun just watching it grow!

When we had company with small children, we gave the little ones a plastic sandwich bag and let them scoop out as many coins as they could grab. They would count the change and ask to do it again!

This was fun for Bob and me.

Ethelda I., Dayton, Ohio

Ethelda I.: Wonderful! And teaching kids to count? I’m all for that!

Dear Heloise: Please remind women to have mammograms. Tell them: Do not feel you are too busy. Skipping a mammogram could be one of the biggest mistakes of their lives.

A Reader, Boardman, Ohio

Reader: Happy to pass along this important message!

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795000, San Antonio, Tex. 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.