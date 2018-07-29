Dear Heloise: As people become more aware of nutrition and the value of vitamins and fiber in our daily diets, I think it's important to point out that we should be eating potatoes with the skins on, instead of peeling them. Just use a small plastic scrub brush on the skins, and you'll retain most of the nutrients. Potatoes are high in vitamin C and potassium, low in sodium, and they are a good source of fiber. A medium-size potato is only about 100 calories.

Vera K., Ellsworth, Conn.

Dear Heloise: I once had a recipe for five-minute fudge from you, and I have since lost it. My family absolutely loved it! Will you reprint that recipe?

Samantha Y., Stillwater, Okla.

Samantha Y.: Sure will, Samantha. I’m glad you liked the recipe. Here it is:

Five-Minute Fudge

1 14-ounce can sweetened condensed milk

12 ounces semisweet chocolate chips

1/2 cup chopped walnuts

1 teaspoon vanilla

Dash salt

Combine all ingredients except the nuts in a saucepan and cook over medium heat. Stir constantly until the chocolate chips melt. Remove from the heat and stir in the nuts.

Pour into an 8-inch square pan and allow to cool at room temperature for 30 minutes before cutting into bite-size pieces and refrigerating.

If you like quick and easy recipes, you’ll love Heloise’s Fudge and Other Recipes. Just send $1, along with a long, stamped (71 cents), self-addressed envelope, to: Heloise/Fudge and Other Recipes, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. There’s nothing like a sweet, tasty surprise at the end of a meal or to serve to drop-in guests.

Dear Heloise: Should I store my salad dressing in the fridge or in the cupboard?

DeAnn R., Waimea, Hawaii

DeAnn R.: Store salad dressing in the refrigerator. Many dressings contain eggs or milk products and should not be left out too long after opening.

Dear Heloise: It seems like there's always too much leftover bread in the house. It goes stale and gets thrown out. What can I do with stale bread?

Emily H., Mansfield, Ohio

Emily H.: Here are some uses for leftover bread:

● Stale bread makes wonderful bread pudding.

● Cube the bread and toast in the oven to make croutons.

● Sliced bread that is stale but still soft enough to be pushed into greased muffin tins can be baked until toasty, then used as an egg cup.

● Make French toast with it.

Dear Heloise: Recently I took your advice and added a bouillon cube to the water used in hearty dishes such as stews and soups. Wow! What a nice way to flavor a dish!

Carolyn L., Rochester, Mich.

Dear Heloise: Can I use metal tools on my nonstick pans?

Anna P., Union City, Tenn.

Anna P.: Use wooden or plastic utensils on nonstick-coated cookware — never metal.

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795000, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.