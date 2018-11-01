Dear Readers: Today’s Sound Off is about “buzz driving.”

"Dear Heloise: My Sound Off is about people who think they can have a couple of beers and then drive safely. Don't people realize that 'buzz driving' can kill people, earn them time in jail or, at a minimum, a heavy fine? It also can ruin future job opportunities. It's simply not worth it."

Suzanna Y., Astoria, Ore.

Dear Readers: Here are some other uses for dental floss:

● Tie up trailing vines to a fence or lattice.

● Sew on buttons.

● Cut a layer cake.

● String beads for necklaces.

Dear Heloise: Since I lacked enough counter space to serve food when my family came over, I took my old ironing board and covered it in foil. Then I draped it with a very large tablecloth, so that it looked more like a narrow table. It worked perfectly.

Hannah K., Bonita Springs, Fla.

Dear Heloise: I have four cats that are indoor pets, so that means kitty litter boxes. Can I use just plain baking soda in the cat box instead of the expensive, perfumed litter-box deodorizers?

Hazel A., Fairbanks, Alaska

Hazel A.: Yes, plain baking soda will work just fine. Sprinkle a layer of baking soda in the cat pan, then the usual amount of kitty litter over that, and it should work. Some cats don’t like the perfumed smells of commercial products for their potty pans.

Dear Heloise: Before you know it, Christmas will be here. I have seven brothers and sisters, and some of them now have a family of their own, so Christmas gift-giving was becoming a very expensive holiday. Instead, we all agreed to give one gift per family, and since we're a creative bunch, it had to be something under $30, and hopefully homemade. I gathered up some of our childhood pictures, took them to a printer, and I'm having calendars made up to give to everyone in the family.

Amanda, via email

Dear Heloise: A couple of years ago, I started a family tradition by taking my three granddaughters with me to the woods and gathering natural things to use in a Thanksgiving centerpiece. We'd find chunks of wood, dried leaves, acorns and things like that to create our Thanksgiving arrangements. Sometimes we'd go to a crafts store to purchase a few additional items. Not only was it fun to spend time out in nature with the girls, but there was a special bonding that took place among us.

Peggy B., Martinsburg, W.Va.

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.