Dear Heloise: With all the baking, cooking, shopping and gift-wrapping, I start early, especially with Christmas cards. Mine all go out on Dec. 1. People like to have time to enjoy them and decorate with them. If I get a card a few days before Christmas, it may not get displayed. Not to mention, this is less stress on postal workers handling all these cards!

Early Bird in Pennsylvania

Dear Readers: This week’s Pet Pal must be seen to be believed! Julie R. emailed a picture of her sweet dog Dakota on the couch with — wait for it — her house chicken, Poopsy!

Poopsy, who is new to the family as a rescue, follows Dakota all over the house, and Julie says they’re best friends. To see these two characters, visit Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.” Do you have an exotic or kooky pet you’d like to share? Email a picture to Heloise@Heloise.com.

Dear Heloise: Iowa winters are rough, so I am always reaching for my sweaters. But long sleeves can present a problem when cooking and cleaning in the kitchen, so I cut the elastic tops off my husband's old socks and slip one over the top of each sleeve. No more trying to keep my sleeves pushed up and dry.

Dear Heloise: We came home to find a little gray cat at our door. I said, "Oh look! We have a new kitty! What are we gonna name him?" My husband said, "We ain't." So we named him "Waint."

Mary Jo H., Bowling Green, Ind.

Mary Jo H.: Your hubby’s an ol’ softy after all! Email a picture to Heloise@Heloise.com, and we’ll name Waint a “Pet of the Week”!

Dear Heloise: I inherited a set of pearls from my aunt. What's the best way to care for them?

Terry in Gloucester, Mass.

Terry: Pearls need special attention. Perfumes, hair spray, makeup, lotions and environmental pollution all can build up on a strand of pearls, which may damage them. So, after each wearing, wipe the strand of pearls with a lint-free cloth.

Dear Readers: Cotton swabs are multi-useful — make sure you have them on hand for:

* Makeup application: Eye shadow, and cleaning up any bleeding of lipstick.

* Art projects: Perfect for making small dots and detail work on art projects.

* Cleaning: Getting in tiny grooves of the computer keyboard and detailing the car.

* Applying a line of vegetable oil around a nail polish bottle will keep the top unstuck

