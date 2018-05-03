Dear Heloise: So many families with elderly family members have difficulties finding the help they need with things such as housing, legal aid, food assistance and many other needs. They can go to the website Eldercare.gov to find help with these things in their local communities. Or if they would rather call, the number is: 800-677-1116. There is nothing wrong with asking for help when you need it.

Charles K., Leesburg, Va.

Dear Heloise: Do I need a passport to enter Canada from America if I'm driving instead of flying?

Linda J., Brushy Creek, S.C.

Linda L.: In a word, “Yes.” You’ll also need a current driver’s license. I suggest that you go online and find out everything you’ll need to know about entering Canada, such as what you can bring into or out of Canada. If you have a pet you want to bring, the rules are strict, so be certain to have everything in order before you go.

Dear Heloise: Working in an animal shelter, I've found that a number of pets come in with microchips, but the owner didn't send in the paperwork after the chip was inserted. If the paperwork is not filled out and submitted, the owner just lost money and possibly a pet, because there is no way to find the owner. Please tell your readers to follow through and send in the paperwork so we can reunite owner and pet!

Phyllis A., Brookings, Ore.

Dear Heloise: I found that baby wipes have several uses. You can clean your shoes with them and your purses, too. Clean your computer keyboard (after you first turn it off) and remove makeup, especially stubborn eye makeup.

Lori F., Santa Fe, N.M.

Dear Heloise: I got a tear in the middle of the thigh part of my jeans. These were my favorite jeans, and I didn't want to just toss them out, so I bought an embellishment at a craft store (a sequined pair of red lips) and sewed it over the tear. I also sewed an identical embellishment on a back pocket, and it looks rather nice. I've tried this with other garments, and I always get compliments.

Randy N., McKeesport, Pa.

Dear Heloise: I work as a stocker in a large grocery store and have seen shoppers touch a lot of fruit such as apples, oranges, etc., then put the items back. So, when buying fruits (and vegetables), always reach for the back of the stack. These are less handled by customers and usually are not as bruised. When you get home, and before you put your food away, always wash your hands first. You touched many items that were touched by other people first.

Larry S., Fargo, N.D.

