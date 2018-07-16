Dear Heloise: I went to an open house and tasted a delicious shrimp spread that the hostess said came from your column. Would you reprint that for us?

Wendy H., Lake Oswego, Ore.

Wendy H.: I’d be happy to! You will need:

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

½ cup mayonnaise

4 ounces tiny cocktail shrimp, drained and rinsed

2 tablespoons seafood cocktail sauce

½ cup finely chopped onion, yellow, white or red

½ teaspoon garlic salt

Thoroughly mix the cream cheese and mayonnaise until well blended. Chop the shrimp and add to mixture; stir in remaining ingredients. Refrigerate until needed. It’s best when served at room temperature with crackers and veggies as a dip, or on bread for a sandwich. Don’t let it sit out for more than an hour.

If you like tasty spreads and dips, you’ll love my All-Time Favorite Recipes pamphlet. To order a copy, just send a long, stamped (71 cents), self-addressed envelope, along with $5, to: Heloise/All-Time Favorites, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. Or you can order it online at Heloise.com. You can surprise your guests and family with new taste treats that will have them asking where you got the recipe.

Dear Readers: For a nice afternoon pick-me-up drink, try this: In a teapot, pour 2 to 4 cups of boiling water over 3 to 5 tea bags. Cover and let sit for about 5 minutes. Remove tea bags and add 3 tablespoons of fresh lemon juice and 1 to 2 tablespoons of finely chopped fresh mint. Sweeten to taste with sugar or honey, or any other sweetener.

Dear Heloise: I have a method taught to me by my grandmother to cut down on or avoid tears while cutting onions. We store an onion in the refrigerator for about two or three days before using. For some reason, that helps avoid tears.

Lola W., Lewiston, Maine

Dear Heloise: When I plan a buffet, I like to write the names of the dishes I plan to serve and put them where they'll be positioned on the buffet table. This way, I won't forget a salad or dessert, because everything sits on its assigned name.

Marianna F., Kokomo, Ind.

Dear Heloise: My cakes always seem to stick to the cake plate, which makes a mess when I go to cut a slice for company. How can I avoid this mess?

Morgan L., Bedford, Va.

Morgan L.: Just sprinkle powdered sugar on your cake plate before you place your cake on the plate, and it won’t stick.

Dear Heloise: I make various cabbage dishes. While I love these dishes, they leave a nasty smell in my house. How can I get rid of that odor?

June A., Athens, Ga.

June A.: To mask that smell, try adding a few drops of vanilla or cinnamon oil to a pan of water and let it steam while you’re cooking cabbage. It should help kill the odor.

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795000, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.