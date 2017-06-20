Dear Heloise: How do you kill dust mites? I just moved into my first house, and I don’t want any dust mites in my house.

Juliana L., Blacksburg, Va.

Juliana L.: Dust mites love our homes because they live on dead flakes of skin and dander shed by people and pets. They can live about three months, and are found in every home worldwide. They live in mattresses, pillows, blankets and other soft items. The best way to kill dust mites is with high- temperature cleaning. Wash all bedding in hot water and soap. There are some things that will not kill dust mites:

● Sunlight will not kill them.

● Vacuuming helps get rid of some mites, but does not remove ones deeply embedded in carpeting or mattresses.

● Washing in cold water will not get rid of dust mites.

Dust mites don’t bite, but many people have an allergy to dust mite dirt. Since they are only as big as 1/10 of a human hair, you won’t see them, but they are present in your home. A gram of dust in a house can hold over a thousand dust mites. You can’t completely get rid of them, but by regular cleaning you can reduce their numbers in your home.

Dear Heloise: How do you clean an electronic screen on a computer, cellphone, iPad, etc.? I ruined my computer monitor by using the wrong cleaner on it!

Bonnie V., Grand Forks, N.D.

Bonnie V.: Sorry to hear that, but it’s really easy to safely clean those screens. You need to remember that these newer screens are not glass, and you shouldn’t use ammonia or other harsh cleaners on them. Do not use paper towels, either. A microfiber cloth, very lightly dampened, should help keep your screen clean. When you need something stronger, try this do-it-yourself cleaner:

● 1/2 cup water

● 1/4 cup white vinegar

● 1 spray bottle

● Microfiber cloth

Spray the cloth, NOT the screen, and gently wipe the screen in circular motions. Never press hard on an electronic screen.

Dear Heloise: When I take my cats to be boarded at the vet’s, I also take along their food and a “comforter,” which is a T-shirt and a favorite small rug — anything that smells of home or “Mom” to soothe them during their stay in the cages.

Frances B., Kerrville, Tex.

Frances B.: That’s a very good idea. I do the same thing for my dogs, and it helps them feel like I’m near them.

Dear Readers:

● The Earth’s population, by the year 2080, probably will be around 10 billion.

● A hummingbird weighs less than one penny.

● Women have twice as many pain receptors on their bodies as men, but have a higher tolerance for pain.

