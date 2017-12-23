Dear Readers: It’s a new year, and time to start tackling paper files. We do tend to keep a lot of old financial paperwork (old utility bills, bank statements, credit card statements, etc.) that is not really needed. When you do amass a pile of unneeded paperwork, it should be shredded if it contains personal identifying information. Here are some examples:

* Unneeded documents with your birth date, Social Security number and/or signature.

* Old medical bills and receipts you don’t need.

* Canceled checks and pay stubs not needed for tax purposes or otherwise.

* Tax documents and W-2 forms. The IRS says to keep them three to seven years or longer, but there are many guidelines.

* Unsolicited credit card offers. If you don’t want them when they arrive, dump them then!

Most importantly, when in doubt, don’t toss important financial documentation! Seek professional advice. Visit the IRS website at www.IRS.gov for the final word.

Dear Heloise: I like to keep on hand a supply of unisex gifts to give to somebody who drops over, or who does a favor for me.

These gifts can include coffee mugs, candles, small ceramic pieces, warm socks, popular snacks and teas, and other easy-to-gift items.

Margo E., Hollywood, Fla.

Dear Readers: The paper coffee filter is a cheap alternative for lots of tasks.

Some have a rough texture, so they can make a good scrubbie for pots and pans, or to clean cooked oatmeal from a bowl. Line a flowerpot with one for effective drainage. By the time the plant needs to be transplanted, the filter usually has disintegrated.

You can place veggies and other ingredients needed for recipe prep in them as you go along. The filters will keep every item organized. No missing spices!

On movie night, they make great popcorn holders -- they can contain the mess! And the filters also make good covers for foods in the microwave. Moisten the filter to add moisture back into foods when reheating them.

Dear Heloise: We were in our house for many years and were thinking about selling it. We cleaned the house intensely, getting rid of tons of trash and clutter. When we were done cleaning, painting and redoing the landscaping, we realized the house looked great, and we decided to stay!

Mary G. in Pittsburgh

And no packing and moving!

Dear Heloise: My sister and I made place mats out of the Sunday color comics. We glued our favorites to a piece of cardboard, and wrapped it in clear plastic wrap. Works great, Mom is happy, and we are reading, and laughing, at the table!

Hunter G. in San Antonio

Dear Heloise: My daughter is a dancer, and her gym bag can smell! I tuck dryer sheets that have been through the dryer once in her bag. This keeps things smelling fresher!

Hope P., Little Rock

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795000, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.