Dear Heloise: You had a recipe for fried rice that was very flavorful, and my kids loved it. I've lost that recipe, so could you reprint it for me? I read your column daily and love the recipes you publish.

Rita K. in Indiana

Rita K.: Here it is, and it’s one of my favorites as well:

Mother’s Fried Rice

1 cup cooked rice

4 to 5 slices bacon (diced) and drippings

3 to 4 eggs

3 to 4 cut green onions (or scallions), tops and all

Any leftover bits of pork, beef or ham, chopped into small pieces (optional)

Soy sauce to taste

Cook and cool the rice a day ahead, or at least earlier in the day. It’s better if the rice has a chance to dry out a bit. Brown the bacon in a heavy skillet until crisp. Remove the bacon and turn down the heat. Slightly beat eggs and pour them into hot bacon drippings. Add rice and onions and mix together. Add bacon and leftover meat. Mix. Add soy sauce until the rice is as brown as you like it. Stir well and cook on low heat for 15 to 20 minutes. This and many more original Heloise recipes, such as Peking Roast, Chinese Beets and Salmonettes, are included in my pamphlet Heloise’s Main Dishes and More. If you would like a copy, send $3, along with a stamped (71 cents), self-addressed, long envelope, to: Heloise/Main Dishes, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. With the holidays just around the corner, you can prepare dishes that will have them asking for seconds.

Dear Readers: When using whole herbs and spices (such as peppercorns, cloves or bay leaves) in soups and stews, put them in a mesh or perforated metal tea ball. That way, they can easily be removed before serving the dish. You won’t have to worry about anyone biting into a hard spice or choking on a piece of bay leaf.

Dear Heloise: We're a big family, so I buy olive oil in large cans. However, to keep the messiness at bay, I bought squeeze bottles with spouts (like the ones used in restaurants for ketchup and mustard), and I pour the olive oil in them for ease of handling.

Patty D., Littleton, Colo.

Dear Heloise: This is an old tried-and-true hint: If you fry something in butter, put a little bit of vegetable oil in the bottom of the skillet before adding the butter. This way, the butter will brown gently without burning.

Pat M., Wood River, Ill.

Dear Heloise: For holiday parties, I've found that it's easier to hire other people to do some of the work. I hired a girl to come for half a day and help me clean the house. I hired our local grocer to make up party trays. I cooked a ham and a couple of other dishes for the holiday party, but I wanted to enjoy my guests without being dead tired!

Waverly H., Danbury, Conn.

