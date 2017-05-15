Dear Readers: Springtime brings warm days, beautiful flowers, birds chirping and, unfortunately, fleas. Discuss with your veterinarian flea control and prevention.

There are a lot of good flea medications on the market today, but read the labels carefully. Here are some hints to keep in mind:

● Never give flea meds indicated for dogs to cats. This can be deadly. Have the number of the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Animal Poison Control Center programmed into your phone, or written by the phone: 888-426-4435

● Use only one flea treatment (flea shampoo, drops, oral medications) at a time. Using more than one med on your pet could cause toxins to build up in the animal’s system.

● Your source of information should be your veterinarian. There is so much you can find on the Internet, and some of it is accurate, and some is not.

Dear Heloise: I work part time as a substitute teacher in an elementary school. It saddens me to see bright 6- and 7-year-old kids who are having trouble doing simple math.

One pupil was having trouble counting by 10. To help at home, it would be a fun game while, say, preparing dinner to practice counting by 10 with Mom. And start with a number such as 6: 6, 16, 26, 36, 46, etc.

I know that every family is different and time is at a premium, but this can be a fun way to teach your kids math.

Theresa J. in Texas

Dear Heloise: When I mail packages to my parents, I stuff the packages with my kids’ homework papers as packing material.

Mom and Dad are happy to see what the kids are working on — math papers, writing compositions and art projects. The packing material is as fun as the package!

Donna R., Encino, Calif.

Dear Heloise: I’ve discovered that cat litter is great for absorbing spills. I had a grease stain in my driveway and sprinkled some cat litter on it. The stain was greatly reduced in just a couple of hours. I just sweep up the litter and dispose of it properly.

Amelia A. in Cleveland

