Dear Heloise: I read you in the Omaha World-Herald. I’ve served as chaplain on many cruises and share four useful hints:

* Get to the port city one day ahead of time to avoid travel delays.

* Buy the cruise line’s air package. If there is a problem with a delay at the end of the trip, the cruise line will help rearrange flights home.

* If you want to avoid the expense of excursions, go to one of the taxis lined up at the port and ask what the fee would be for two hours (or whatever time you want) to see the best things in that city.

* Don’t complain! Some people have one foot on the ship and still have one foot on the gangplank, and they are already complaining.

J.K.C. in Nebraska

J.K.C.: I loved your suggestions, especially the last one. Just sit back and relax on a cruise. Go with the flow, and have a great time.

Dear Heloise: I have been to many hotel properties through the years, large and small, and most have the same fault: the placement of a full-length mirror opposite the bathroom door. This enables anyone in the room to see some gross images in the bathroom. Wouldn’t it be better to place the mirror on the door to the bathroom? Just wondering.

William C., via email

William: I spoke to a senior consultant for a major hotel chain, and he said that placing the mirror on the opposite wall allows others to use the mirror if someone is in the bathroom. He suggested asking the person in the bathroom to please close the door.

Dear Heloise: I always learn something new when I read your column. I had no idea that bone china really had bone ash in it. What kinds of bones are used, and where do they get them? Am I the only one who never thought of “bones” when talking about bone china?

Judy C., Orange, Calif.

Judy: The manufacturers of bone china use finely milled cow bones from slaughterhouses or rendering plants. The best china generally will have between 30 percent and 50 percent bone ash, mixed with various clays. It helps prevent the porcelain from developing fine cracks, and it strengthens the dinnerware. Bone china actually is very strong.

Dear Readers: Here are some interesting facts on our feline friends:

* Cats don’t have the ability to taste sweetness.

* It’s believed that domesticated cats have been with us since 3,600 B.C., which is long before Egypt had pharaohs who worshiped them.

* Adult cats are usually lactose-intolerant.

* A polydactyl cat has more than five toes on its front paws and/or more than four toes on its back paws. They’re sometimes called “Hemingway Cats” because the author had several and was very fond of them.

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795000, San Antonio 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.