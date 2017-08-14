Dear Heloise: I enjoy your travel suggestions, but I have one more thing to add to your carry-on bag: food! Years ago, we took a trip to a small island in the Caribbean, but with all the switching of planes, delays and lost luggage, we didn’t get to our hotel until 2 a.m., and everything was closed. After 22 hours of travel, we had one breadstick to share between us. We still laugh about it, but now we travel with some packaged food in our carry-on bags, even if it’s only energy bars.

Marie M., via email

Marie M.: What a good idea! As a road warrior myself, I know what it’s like to arrive at your destination late and hungry, which is why I always have a healthy snack or two tucked into my carry-on.

Dear Heloise: For many years, on travels around the around the world I have purchased bookmarks for my collection. They are wonderful souvenirs, and they cost very little. On the back of each bookmark I write the date and location where I got it. I keep my collection in the nightstand next to my bed. When I read at night, I always pair up the book with a bookmark that relates to the story I’m reading. They usually bring back wonderful memories of travels I’ve taken.

Michele D., via email

Michele D.: What a clever way to keep those happy memories with you whenever you read and relax.

Dear Heloise: I have a manila envelope in my computer desk that is packed with all the information needed to fulfill my last requests upon my death. It has my prepaid cremation contact and the location of my urn. My memorial service is completely planned out, which I reviewed with my pastor, along with pictures and chosen music. I also have the names and numbers of credit card companies, bank accounts, IRAs and my will. I have the phone numbers of people to be called and my obituary written out. I’ve informed three people where the packet is and to open it immediately upon my death. My kids will have to make only a few phone calls.

Bill S., via email

Bill S.: I believe in being prepared for many things, and planning for our exit is one of them. It’s a very considerate thing to do, because in moments of grief, survivors often forget things, are talked into spending more than they should or they’re unable to find information they might need. Gathering information, as you’ve done, is a loving, kind gesture for those you leave behind.

Dear Heloise: To deter sugar ants from sneaking into my oatmeal raisin cookies, I add a dash of red cayenne pepper to my mix when I’m preparing the batter. Otherwise, I’d have to refrigerate the cookies.

Stan G., via email

