Dear Heloise: After baking for a big party, the party was canceled. It’s all been put in my freezer. Please tell me if I can invite my family to eat this food: chicken soup, meatballs, lasagna, etc.

Dolores in California

Dolores in California: According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, freezer times are as follows:

● Cooked poultry — four months

● Uncooked poultry parts — nine months

● Cooked meats — two to three months

● Uncooked steaks or chops — four to 12 months

● Uncooked ground meat — three to four months

Check the food for freezer burn, and when in doubt, throw it out!

Dear Heloise: I keep a jelly glass of flour and one of sugar in my cupboard so that if I need just a small amount of either, I don’t have to take out the whole canister. It’s very handy!

Barbara Z., Highland, Ind.

Barbara Z.: That is a good idea, and I’m sure it’s one that some of my readers will use. — Heloise

Dear Readers: One of my favorite dinners is a one pot dinner. They’re easy to make and very nutritious. The ingredients:

1 cup chopped onion

1 cup diced potato

1 clove garlic, minced

1 teaspoon chopped parsley

2 tablespoons chopped celery

1 cup water

1 bay leaf

⅛ teaspoon thyme

1 cup peas

2 3-ounce skinless, boneless chicken breasts

Heat a heavy skillet, and add onions and potatoes; cook over medium heat while stirring until they begin to brown. Add the remaining ingredients as listed except for the peas and chicken. Stir and bring to a boil. Place chicken in sauce; reduce heat to simmer. Cover and cook for about 12 minutes, then add peas and continue to simmer until the liquid is reduced. This is about 5 minutes or so. To serve, place one chicken breast on each plate and spoon the sauce over the top.

If you like this recipe, I have several more just as delicious in my Main Dishes and More pamphlet. Just go to my website at Heloise.com to order, or send a stamped (70 cents), self-addressed, long envelope, along with $3, to: Heloise/Main Dishes, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. It’s always nice to have a go-to recipe that’s easy to prepare and tastes as though it took hours to make.

Dear Heloise: I like to buy the 19-ounce size can of soup. It usually has about four or five cubes of meat, about ½ can of vegetables, and the rest is broth. I usually buy a bag of frozen mixed vegetables, cook it, then freeze in small containers and add as needed to the soup. Works great!

Doris G., North Little Rock, Ark.

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795000, San Antonio, Tex. 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.