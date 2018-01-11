Dear Heloise: We recently read a request in an obituary for contributions to be given to the children or grandchildren of the deceased for their education. Also, requests are made to send contributions to the funeral home to defray the cost of the funeral. I’ve seen this a few times, and it seems new to me.

Gin, Lewistown, Pa.

Gin: A lot may depend on the family’s circumstances or customs. Most importantly, do what you feel is right. Many notices will have that in place of flowers, donations be made to an organization, such as a medical one, or an animal rescue or other group. However, if you are uncomfortable with that, send a nice card with a handwritten note. It will mean a lot, I promise!

Dear Readers: Here are some other uses for masking tape:

● Remove pet hair from clothing, lampshades, sofas, chairs, etc.

● Tag computer wires for an easier installation after a move.

● Use as nameplates for jars and shelves.

● Label the containers when freezing foods.

Dear Heloise: I have another use for those perfume and cologne strips in magazines: If you cut the strips from the magazines without opening them, they make great bookmarks for your latest novel or magazine article. You get a whiff of the fragrance each time you open your books.

Kelly M., Gerrardstown, W.Va.

Kelly M.: It’s certainly a nice way to open a book. However, please don’t use this on very old or antique books, as it may harm the paper.

P.S. I tear the ads out and save them. Then when it’s time to reline the bathroom wastebasket, I open the scent part and squish the whole page down into the bottom. It seems nice for some time, and when I empty the trash can, I dump the whole thing. No mess on the bottom, either. A double-duty hint!

Readers, what do you do with these lovely scented inserts? Oh, if you don’t like them, most magazines can send you a magazine that does not contain any.

Dear Heloise: Please tell your readers to wash their hands before they put away their groceries. They’ve used a cart with a handle that several people have touched; handled money, which is filthy; and handled boxes that were stacked by someone else. This is especially important during flu and cold season.

Gloria M., Bellingham, Wash.

Gloria M.: Yuck! However, you are correct. If you can’t wash your hands, do use a hand sanitizer. I keep a small one in my purse and find myself using it several times a day when out and about.

