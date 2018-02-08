Dear Heloise: I’ve spent a considerable amount of time trying to jam the end of my charging cord the wrong way into my electronic e-reader or my cellphone. To make it easier for me, I took a bottle of red nail polish and placed a dot on the side that should be facing up. It’s made my life a little less frustrating.

Shelly H., Grand Forks, N.D.

Dear Heloise: I learned the hard way to not pack just his and hers suitcases. I always pack a few things for my husband in my suitcase and a few of my things in his. If one of our bags is lost/delayed on a trip, we at least have a change of clothing and underwear in the other suitcase!

Bella F., Gloucester, Mass.

Dear Heloise: When you board an airplane or a train, always look for the exits. Memorize where they are. In an emergency, when everyone else panics, it might just save your life to know ahead of time where those exits are located.

Linda T., Gulfport, Miss.

Dear Heloise: As I have aged, my eyesight has gotten much worse. This meant I had a hard time reading recipes, and I dearly love to cook! So, my son printed out many of my favorite recipes in extra-large print and put them in a three-ring binder for me. This has made it much easier to prepare meals.

Gayle G., Hartford, Conn.

Dear Heloise: It seems like I spent half my life looking for matches to light the fireplace and candles. I’d buy a large box of matches, then forget where I put them! Finally, I decided to decorate those big boxes with colored felt and ribbons, and set them out in the open on my coffee table. It looks nice, and I no longer have to go hunting for my matches. Best of all, I can reuse the decorated box by putting new matches inside, or let my granddaughter have the pretty box and make a new one for me.

Vera K., Greeley, Colo.

Dear Heloise: My parents are elderly and can’t do many things they used to do around the house. When their anniversary came up, my husband realized that they needed our help much more than they needed an “object.” We came up with a clever idea to help them by making a “coupon book” out of index cards. One was for window washing, two were for ironing, three were for trips to the mall, two for trips to a movie of their choice, etc. They loved it and have used each one. We plan to do this again every year but always add a few new ideas to the coupon book.

Joan R., Olivette, Mo.

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795000, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.