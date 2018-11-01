Dear Heloise: When a recipe calls for cutting dried fruit, it's easier and faster to use a pair of scissors that are lightly coated with cooking spray. Just snip the fruit into small pieces with the scissors.

Holly Y., Red Oak, Iowa

Dear Heloise: This information is in regard to the wonderful silicone covers that you can put on pots and bowls. They make a wonderful vacuum seal on both, but be careful taking them off pans or pots when they're still hot because of the steam.

The first time I used one on my frying pan and lifted it with my fingers, I got burned. Use a spatula or tongs to lift the cover. Love your column!

Annie in Ohio

Dear Heloise: Years ago, I made your Zesty Mint/Lemon Tea for company, and they loved it so much that they asked me to give them the recipe when they come again this year for Thanksgiving. However, I have lost the recipe. Could you reprint it for me?

Emma S., Oak Harbor, Wash.

Emma S.: This has been a Texas favorite for many years. You’ll need:

3 to 5 tea bags (regular size)

1 to 2 teaspoons finely cut fresh mint

3 tablespoons lemon juice

Honey, brown sugar or your favorite sweetener, to taste

Add hot water to the tea bags and the mint. Steep for 5 minutes, drain, then add the lemon juice and sweetener.

If you like this recipe and want more ideas to make unusual tea and coffee to surprise your friends and family, send for my Heloise’s Flavored Coffees and Teas pamphlet. Include $3, along with a stamped (71 cents), self-addressed, long envelope, and mail to: Heloise/Coffee & Tea, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. Or you can order it online at Heloise.com. Here’s a hint for those chilly nights in the fall and winter: Try heating up apple cider and steeping an orange-spiced tea bag in it. Yummy!

Dear Heloise: Here is my hint to make peanut butter easier to thoroughly blend: Store the jars upside down, at room temperature, in a cabinet until you are ready to open them. This actually makes it easier to blend the oil into the peanut butter. After stirring, store the peanut butter in the refrigerator right side up.

Marjorie F., North Little Rock, Ark.

Dear Heloise: I painted the inside of one of my kitchen cabinets with chalkboard paint, then with chalk wrote out the measurements used in cooking. Example: 16 ounces equals 1 pound, 4 quarts equals 1 gallon, and so on. This has helped my kids when they're making something in the kitchen.

Emily M., Portsmouth, N.H.

Dear Readers: It was a happy accident that tea bags were invented. Originally, samples of tea were sent in tea bags until someone got the brilliant idea to brew a cup of tea with the tea bag samples.

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.