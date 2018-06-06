Dear Heloise: Take a banana peel, cut it up into small chunks and place the pieces around the roots of a plant. The phosphorus and potassium will help feed the roots of the plant. Roses in particular will benefit from the nutrients.

Jackie A., Herndon, Va.

Dear Heloise: I seem to kill nearly everything I plant. It's not intentional; I just overwater or don't water enough. The grass is fine, but my planting beds are pathetic-looking. Got any hints on how to revive my planting beds?

Mary H., Austin

Mary H.: You might want to consider succulents, which store water, in your planting beds. They can go for a long time before needing to be watered.

Set up a watering schedule, mark it on your calendar and water your plants at least once a week if planting something other than succulents. Your plants will thrive, and your water bill probably will go down.

Dear Heloise: I play cards once a month with a group of friends. We gather at one another's homes — each of us takes a turn as the hostess. I'd like to take a small gift when I go to someone else's home, but I'm running out of ideas. What do you recommend?

Janet L., Park City, Utah

Janet L.: When I take a hostess gift, I usually like to select one of the following:

● A bouquet of flowers

● A scented candle

● A bottle of wine

● Something personal, such as body lotion or fancy soaps.

Dear Heloise: You've saved a lot of people from making a serious mistake by exposing scams that usually target the elderly, but anyone can become a victim of a scammer. Here are some of the most recent scams:

Fake prizes, sweepstakes or fake gifts: You suddenly get a phone call or an email saying you won something wonderful, but there is a small fee to pay for shipment or administration fees.

Fake bills: This is prevalent especially for people who have just been released from the hospital. The scammers ask for too much information. It's a way to scam financial information from you so they can drain your bank account.

Jury duty: You get a call from someone saying he or she needs to get information for possible future jury duty.

Arrest warrant: Someone calls and says you were caught on a road cam speeding, or on some other violation. They don't take credit cards, but you can send the fine in through another source.

Samuel D., Washington, D.C.

