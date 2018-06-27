Dear Readers: Happy birthday, America! the Fourth of July is almost upon us; let’s look at some safety hints for our pets during this festive time, courtesy of the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (aspca.org).

Avoid “glow” sticks and other such products around pets. Even though it’s nontoxic, the glow material can upset tummies.

Greasy, fattening and rich party foods can do a number on stomachs, too. No deviation of diet is a good idea. Keep alcoholic drinks away from pets as well.

Playful pets can get into insect- repellent candles. Keep the candles away from animals.

And the big one: fireworks. Many dogs and cats get stressed by the deafening sounds of fireworks. Keep animals inside and secure. Reassure them that it’s okay.

Please keep our pets safe, healthy and secure this Fourth of July.



Dear Readers: Carl and Patricia R. in Waco, Tex., sent a picture of their pals: Chloe, a scruffy mix; Logan, a Scottish terrier; and Mr. Peabody, a beagle. They are hanging out under the Christmas tree, but we’re gonna say they are festive for the Fourth!

To see this terrific trio, visit Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.”

Dear Heloise: Here is my hint: I have four granddaughters, and I like to sew things for them.

This year, they wanted ballet leotards, chiffon skirts and ballet slippers. I purchased all that. Then, to keep them organized, I sewed a drawstring bag out of cute pink fabric and sewed a fabric pocket on the side, just big enough for the ballet slippers!

I love to read your column daily in the San Antonio Express-News.

C.B., Universal City, Tex.

Dear Heloise: My hygienist told me that when flossing, if gums bleed a little, most people will avoid that area. But she said to give it more attention.

Floss gently but thoroughly, brush softly and rinse completely. Always tell the hygienist about any problem areas.

Julie T., Fort Wayne, Ind.

Dear Heloise: I love the natural peanut butter with just nuts and salt that has to be stirred when opened. If not stirred well, it gets hard and impossible to spread.

I tried microwaving it, and it smoothed out nicely. Timing depends on the quantity left in the jar.

Anne in Santa Ana, Calif.

Dear Heloise: To arrange fresh flowers, I place a few inches of glass pebbles in the bottom of a vase, add water, then I make a grid of clear tape across the mouth of the vase.

I arrange the stems evenly throughout the grid and push the stems into the glass pebbles. I can raise or lower the stems as needed.

Karen W., Bella Vista, Ark.

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795000, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.