Dear Heloise: You used to have a recipe for shoo-fly pie. Would you please reprint that for me? My grandmother is coming for a visit, and she loved your recipe. Thanks.

Mia D., Sweet Home, Ore.

Mia D.: My grandmother loved Shoo-Fly Pie as well. Here is the recipe (it makes three pies):

1 cup molasses

1 cup boiling water

1 teaspoon baking soda

4 cups unsifted flour

1 cup brown sugar, firmly packed

¾ cup lard or vegetable shortening

3 (unbaked) pastry shells

Mix the molasses and boiling water. Cool slightly, then add the baking soda. While it is cooling, mix the flour, brown sugar and lard (or shortening) to make the crumbs.

Pour the mixture into the unbaked crusts and top with crumbs, then bake in a 350 degree oven for about 25 minutes.

If you like easy-to-make desserts that will have your family asking for seconds, you’ll love my Heloise’s Cake Recipes pamphlet. To get a copy, send $3, along with a long, stamped (71 cents), self-addressed envelope, to: Heloise/Cakes, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. Or you can order it online at Heloise.com. With the holiday season just around the corner, it’s nice to have some new recipes to treat your family to and know they’ll love.

Dear Heloise: In the fall, my family loves to cook outdoors, especially when we grill vegetables. We buy the large portobello mushroom caps and grill them by brushing some olive oil on both sides and grilling them for about two to three minutes per side. We add a little salt and pepper to taste.

Jessie T., Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Dear Heloise: Aloha from Maui. To make a tropical egg salad, replace half of the egg whites with cubed avocado and some chunky pieces of pineapple. Enjoy!

Judit W., Haiku, Maui, Hawaii

Dear Heloise: When I make a meringue, the filling falls flat in the middle, and the meringue separates from the crust. What am I doing wrong?

Imogene P. in Dallas

Imogene P. in Dallas: When egg whites are beaten, they trap air bubbles. The size and strength of the bubbles determine the strength of the meringue. Cream of tartar makes the bubbles stronger, but be sure to add it before beating the egg whites. Gradually stir in sugar. When sugar is added too quickly, the granules won’t dissolve. Spread the meringue while the filling is hot, and when browning the top, do it under low heat, about 250 degrees, instead of high heat. The slow browning process will help firm the meringue. Always spread the meringue over the edges of the pie crust to prevent shrinkage, although some shrinkage is normal. Remember to always use room-temperature eggs.

Dear Heloise: The phrase "beat two eggs separately" is confusing. Does it mean to beat two eggs in two different bowls?

Liz Y., Great Bend, Kan.

Liz Y.: No, it means to separate the egg yolk from the white and beat.

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.