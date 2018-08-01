Dear Heloise: Many of the foods we eat and enjoy are laden with fat or grease. To help prevent a clogged drain, I put chicken grease, fats, oils, butter, etc., in a plastic bag (used bread wrappers are excellent!), tie a tight knot in it and place it in my trash can.

John J., chemical engineer in Irvine, Calif.

John J.: City water-treatment plants advise this as well. Keeping grease out of the sewer system will help protect it.

Other items to keep out of the sewer system? “Flushable” wipes, cigarette butts and cat litter, among other things. Log on to your city’s website for more information, or dial 311.

Dear Heloise: I had several hand soaps that I didn't like. I poured all of them into an empty laundry soap bottle and labeled it "Mixed Soaps." I'll use it to wash rugs or other items.

Also, shampoos that I can't use on my hair I use to wash out hairbrushes and combs; I fill the sink with hot water and let them soak.

Barb in Humble, Tex.

Dear Heloise: The cooking time on many microwaveable items is based on the wattage of the microwave. However, nowhere on my oven is this printed. How can I determine the wattage?

Nancy P., Newport, N.H.

Nancy P.: The wattage of your microwave should be found in your owners manual, or sometimes it is printed on the back of the unit. It typically is not found inside the door, which can be frustrating.

What is a watt? A watt is, basically, a unit of power. A microwave with a wattage of around 1,000 should serve most people well; foods should heat up quickly and evenly.

Dear Heloise: When I visit the fast-food drive-through window, I'll occasionally ask the window person if I can pay for my meal and also for the car behind me.

This works particularly well at breakfast time — it gets that person's day off to a great start!

Michelle R. in San Antonio

Michelle R. in San Antonio: A Heloise high-five to you, Michelle!

Dear Heloise: A hint about salad dressing: I use it instead of plain mayonnaise for making tuna salad. No need to add extra seasoning!

A comment on baking soda: Because it picks up odors, the baking soda that you use for baking should be kept in a closed plastic container.

Judythe S., via email

Dear Heloise: When using toilet tissue in public areas, I always pull out (and leave dangling) a little extra so it's hanging free for the next person.

Just four to five sheets saves nails and skin from being hurt if you have to reach into the dispenser to get more tissue.

Hi from your friends in The Villages, Fla.

Andrew S., via email

