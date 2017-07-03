Dear Readers: Happy birthday, America! Today, the United States turns 241 years old. Here are some fun facts about one of our most beloved symbols, the American flag:

● Red, white and blue are the colors of the flag, of course, but they have meanings. Red stands for courage in battle (commonly called “valor”), white represents purity and innocence, and blue characterizes vigilance, perseverance and justice.

● Each of the 50 states is represented by a star, and the 13 stripes stand for the original 13 Colonies.

● When the flag is flown at night, it must be lit.

● The flag must be raised quickly, and lowered slowly, with reverence.

● There have been six flags placed on the moon!

Enjoy your Fourth of July safely, and have fun!

Dear Heloise: People have always used abbreviations when writing, even in my day, such as “SWAK,” “XOXO” and “ASAP.”

But my grandchildren seem to be speaking a different language these days with all of their abbreviations, especially when texting!

I’ve decoded some abbreviations, and they’ve explained some others to me:

NP — No problem

PA — Parent alert

NP — Nosy parent

POMS — Parent over my shoulder

AITR — Adult in the room

RUOK — Are you okay?

SUP — What’s up?

BRB — Be right back

TNTL — Trying not to laugh

LOL — Laughing out loud

OAO — Over and out

TTUL — Talk to you later

(In reading English and in trying to figure out the kids’ jargon, I have to keep in mind that “C” can mean “see,” “R” can mean “are,” “U” can mean “you” and “Y” can mean “why.”)

It’s important to understand what our kids are saying online and on their phones, and to know who they are talking to.

Mary M. in Phoenix

Mary M. in Phoenix: Yes, it’s so important to be on top of your kids’ activities, especially during the summer months, when they may have more free time.

Dear Heloise: I trimmed my bangs, and I am loving my new summer look! Here are some hints I used: Experts agree to cut bangs when they are dry. I combed my bangs forward and pulled back the rest of my hair.

I pulled my comb through my hair from the underside and decided the length I wanted. Then, using sharp shears, I carefully snipped, beginning in the center of my forehead and working outward.

Then I used an old makeup brush and swept the excess hairs off my face. Easy!

Cheryl T. in New York

Dear Heloise: Hello? Business envelopes have an unglued portion at the corners for a reason: So you can slip a letter opener in there and open the letter!

So many times I come across an envelope that somebody has taped shut. Aggravating! Please don’t tape the envelopes closed!

Robert B. in Ohio

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795000, San Antonio, Tex. 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.