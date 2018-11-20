Dear Readers: It’s Thanksgiving Day! With its beginnings as a multiday celebration of grace for a fruitful harvest, Thanksgiving has evolved into a day of reflection and thanks for health, family and contentment. (And shopping, football, consumerism and the kickoff to the holiday season, of course.)

During your celebration, take a moment to be thankful.

Dear Readers: Black Friday is tomorrow, the day when many retailers tempt us with deep discounts. Here are some hints to help you sail through the sales:

● Electronics are always popular items, but be especially wary of bargain TVs. Make sure to do your homework, and buy quality.

● You’re sure to find great prices on computers, especially tablet computers and e-readers.

● Deep discounts also can apply to kitchen items and appliances.

● Now is a great time to pick up CDs, DVDs and video games. Include a box set of a favorite classic TV series with that new, good-quality flat-screen TV.

Dear Heloise: I had trouble hearing the dryer ringer (in the basement) go off, especially when the TV was on, so I bought an inexpensive baby monitor.

I placed the nursery unit by the dryer and the parent unit upstairs with me. No more wrinkled clothes.

Liana E., Manhattan, Kan.

Dear Heloise: There are items that shouldn't go through the garbage disposal, and these items can make the kitchen smelly until the trash is put out.

My solution is to store them in a bag in the freezer. No stink! On trash day, I place the bag with the other trash for collection. This type of garbage doesn't go in the compost.

Tom K., Strasburg, Va.

Tom K.: A classic Heloise hint — love it!

Dear Readers: The weather is turning chilly, but that’s no reason to stay inside. Here are some hints to enjoy an energizing winter walk:

● Proper coverage is a must: hands, head, ears and comfortable shoes on feet.

● Thin layers are better than one bulky coat. Layers insulate your body, and if you get too warm, you can remove a layer.

● Avoid snow-covered areas, for safety’s sake, and walk in the daylight.

● Lots of water is a must to stay hydrated.

Walking is wonderful exercise. Experts recommend 30 minutes a day, five days a week. Start small if you need to, and work up to this.

Walking can strengthen your heart, rev up your circulation and lower your risk for disease. Check with your doctor, though, before starting any exercise regimen.

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.