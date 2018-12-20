Dear Heloise: Shopping for cooking oils or butter? Keep this in mind: The U.S. Department of Agriculture says there are three types of fatty acid — saturated, monounsaturated and polyunsaturated. When looking for an oil or fat to cook with, go with polyunsaturated. Saturated fatty acids, found in large amounts in meat fat, poultry fat, cream, lard, cocoa butter, coconut oil, palm kernel oil and palm oil, are the least healthy for people who are protecting their heart health. Polyunsaturated oils include safflower, soybean, corn, sunflower, cottonseed and sesame. Also good are monounsaturated fatty acids like olive oil, peanut oil and canola oil.

Remember, it's never too late to start eating a healthy diet. Watching the fatty acids you consume is a good place to start.

Jordan K., Ann Arbor, Mich.

Dear Heloise: Please repeat your Chicken Tortilla Soup recipe. I lost mine when we moved, and my family has always loved that soup in the cold winter months.

Lilly D., Twin Falls, Idaho.

Lilly D., here it is:

Chicken Tortilla Soup

12 corn tortillas

1/2 cup olive oil

2 onions, chopped

1/2 cup tomato puree

4 quarts rich chicken stock

2 cups cooked chicken, diced

2 tablespoons fresh cilantro

Dash of cayenne pepper and Parmesan cheese

Cut tortillas into strips and fry in oil until crisp. Drain and set aside.

Saute onions in olive oil. Add tomato puree and stock. Add chicken, cilantro and tortillas. Cook over medium heat for about an hour. Top each serving with a sprinkle of cayenne pepper and Parmesan cheese. If you enjoy a nice, warm bowl of soup on those cold winter days, you’ll love my pamphlet. For this recipe and others, including Garden Cheddar, Meme’s Potato and Tortellini and Bean, get my Heloise’s Spectacular Soups by sending $5, along with a stamped (71 cents), self-addressed, long envelope, to: Heloise/Soups, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. Or you can order it online at Heloise.com. FYI: To thicken a soup, use instant mashed potatoes or uncooked oatmeal. Add a little at a time until it is just right.

Dear Heloise: My kids love it when I have leftover pie crust. I roll it out and sprinkle sugar and cinnamon on the dough. If I have chocolate chips or raisins, I add those, too. Then I roll it up, slice the roll into 1-inch segments and place each segment on a cookie sheet, and bake it with the pie for about 15 minutes or until golden brown, depending on the temperature used for baking the pie.

Kimberly Z., Sitka, Alaska

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.