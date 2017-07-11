Dear Readers: Even in the summertime, the laundry doesn’t stop. A recent study reported in National Clothesline had some interesting findings about people and laundry, including the following:

● Nearly two out of three people don’t take the time to read the care labels on garments, mostly because they find the instructions too hard to understand, or they don’t think it matters what the label says. As a result, folks destroy around 10 pieces of clothing a year!

● A lot of people have no clue how much detergent to use in the wash, so many end up using too much, which is difficult to rinse out.

● Women are slightly better at doing the laundry, according to the research, but don’t despair, fellas, there’s hope for you!

Take the time to read the care labels on garments before you purchase them. Know which items will benefit from dry cleaning, for example. And learn to decode those care symbols! I will post a link to the most common symbols on my website, Heloise.com.

Dear Heloise: I’m a professional makeup artist, and I have some hints for makeup application. Believe me, I’ve seen everything!

Blend everything. No obvious lines on your jaw, eyes or under eyes from concealer. Don’t keep pencils too sharp — this can create harsh lines. Don’t coordinate eye shadows and nail polish to your clothing. This was a trend 30 years ago.

Don’t forget to blot your skin with one layer of facial tissue. Don’t leave the lids off products. This will dry them out and diminish their effectiveness.

Hilda J., via email

Hilda J.: Thanks! Readers, what are your most memorable makeup mishaps? There are bound to be some funny stories out there!

Dear Readers: Walking is a popular and inexpensive hobby and exercise routine. Here are some safety hints for you:

● Go with a friend.

● If the weather is bad or too hot, walk the mall.

● Be aware of your surroundings.

● If you are alone, pretend you are chatting on your phone to deter people.

● Walking at night is probably not a good idea.

Dear Heloise: I look in my closet once a year. If I haven’t used something in that time, I donate it to charity. It hopefully can help someone else, and I can deduct the amount off my income taxes.

Holly H. in Philadelphia

Dear Heloise: I have enjoyed your mother’s and your hints and chuckles for many years.

My hint is to save the plastic sleeve that newspapers come in. When making things that have to be mixed by hand (e.g., meatloaf, salmon patties, etc.), I put all ingredients in a bowl. Then I put a clean sleeve on each hand, mix well and put in a baking container. I dispose of the sleeves, and my hands are as clean as when I started!

Barbara P., Middleton, Ohio

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795000, San Antonio, Tex. 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.