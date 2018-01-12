Dear Heloise: I write and read a lot of emails for work and for personal use. All that reading can strain my eyes.

Some research I read said that Arial, Courier and Verdana are good fonts for reading. I agree! And please use a larger font size (12 to 14) if it’s appropriate. Senior readers may find the 14-point size easier to read.

Emily R., Syracuse, N.Y.

Emily R.: I’m with you on this one, and I don’t need glasses to read. Some fonts are difficult to read, and the smaller the size, the harder it is to read it easily.

Dear Readers: Maintaining healthy nails can be a challenge in the wintertime, but it’s worth it to keep nails looking good and strong. Here are some hints for maintaining your manicure:

● Soaking nails is not really necessary. Yes, the cuticles are getting soft, but the nails are expanding and softening, too. Just clean them with mild soap, a nailbrush and warm water.

● If you are using nail polish, use some vinegar or rubbing alcohol to wipe off the nail and remove any oil or product.

● Don’t severely cut your cuticles. Gently snip a “snag,” and always push the cuticles back gently.

● Do roll a bottle of nail polish in your hands to mix it. You should hear the beads rattle.

Dear Heloise: You’re one of the reasons I get daily delivery of the newspaper — I value your daily input. I’m 85 years young, and I never take a shower or bath without a phone close to me.

One never knows if a mishap might happen, especially if you live alone, like I do.

Felicia W., Newport Beach, Calif.

Dear Readers: The drawer underneath the stove — you may store pots and pans in there. Did you know it may have another purpose?

That drawer can be used, on many models of stoves and ovens, as a warming drawer. You can keep foods warm in there for a multiple-course meal when entertaining. Check your owners manual for more information.

Dear Heloise: I make craft projects, and in doing so, I work with a lot of small beads and buttons, and organization became a problem. I came up with some hints to help.

Baby-food containers work miracles. They each hold one type of bead, and I glue a bead to the top of each lid so I’ll know what I have.

Nut and bolt organizers also help; they have small compartments for different varieties of beads.

A fishing-tackle box is a third organizer option for my small doodads and trimmings.

April M., via email

Dear Heloise: When it comes to mascara, the “delivery system” — the wand — is more important than the mascara itself, I think. When I finish a favorite luxury mascara, I wash the brush and let it dry. Then I can use it to apply a drugstore brand — looks great!

Heather G., Columbus, Ohio

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795000, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.