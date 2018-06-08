Dear Readers: June 14 is Flag Day. Flag Day commemorates the selection of our official flag of the United States, the familiar, rousing and stirring Stars and Stripes!

Dear Heloise: What's the difference between mayonnaise and salad dressing?

Julie H. in Dallas

Julie H. in Dallas: Let’s look at them. Mayonnaise is made of oil, vinegar and eggs. Salad dressing is made with soybean oil, vinegar, eggs, corn syrup and spices such as paprika, mustard and garlic. The base ingredients are the same, but salad dressing typically is tangier and sweeter than mayonnaise.

Calorically speaking, 1 tablespoon of regular mayonnaise is about 90 calories, with 10 grams of fat, while salad dressing is around 40 calories, with 3 to 4 grams of fat.

They are priced similarly; the difference often comes down to taste preference!

P.S. During summer picnic season, keep products and foods made with mayonnaise or salad dressing cold.

Dear Heloise: I recently read in the Maui (Hawaii) News your distinction between antiperspirant and deodorant. I puff on baking soda for both purposes on my underarms, and I've never had odor, even after sweating up a storm in my exercise class.

Mary in Hawaii

Mary in Hawaii: Baking soda is one of my best household helpers and go-to groomers! Yes, it is safe to use as an antiperspirant, and it absorbs odors (deodorizes), too!

I’ve been working with baking soda for my entire career! Would you like a collection of my best baking soda recipes and hints? It’s easy to get! Simply visit Heloise.com to order my baking soda pamphlet, or send a long, stamped (71 cents), self-addressed envelope, along with $5, to: Heloise/Baking Soda, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. Baking soda is inexpensive, readily available and environmentally sound. Check it out!

Dear Heloise: Hosiery makes my legs look sleek and pretty, but should I wear it in the summertime? Hosiery can be hot and uncomfortable.

Janet C. in San Diego

Janet C. in San Diego: There are options for you. There are self-tanning lotions that can make your legs pretty (follow the label directions), and with breezy, light summer dresses, pantyhose can be thick and clunky. Readers, what do you say?

Dear Heloise: As a retired dentist, I appreciate the value of surgical gloves. They're awesome to keep in the kitchen: Use when handling poultry or hamburger patties, or when dealing with anything messy. They're inexpensive and available in nonlatex. By the way, your dentist might give you a box for cost! Love your column.

Dr. Z., Little Rock

Dear Heloise: Change your pillowcase every morning; it's clean when you go to bed but not when you get up in the morning.

A Reader, via email

Dear Heloise: After I've finished painting, my paintbrush has paint in the bristles. I run a comb through it. The end result is a clean brush ready for the next project.

Mike in Spring, Texas

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795000, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.