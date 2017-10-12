Dear Heloise: Homework on the weekend? My son used to complain, but we’ve come up with some hints that have helped us all through the week:

● I check my student’s homework every day — not to nag, but to see what he’s learning.

● A big research paper can be broken down into smaller sections. I talk with my kiddo if he’s anxious about writing a paper. Stress can be lessened!

● A schedule is critical. My child needs 30 minutes when he comes home to relax, and then he works on homework until dinnertime. Your kids may perform differently.

● It’s fine if my child doesn’t complete everything perfectly. Mistakes are allowed — a lot of times, that’s how you grow. This will let the teacher know what areas he needs help with.

Thanks for your column!

Ann D. in Ohio

Dear Readers: Sally V. sent a picture of her Maine coon rescue kitty, Sassy, displaying her “bottoms up” yoga pose! Silly Sassy! To see Sassy, visit Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.”

Do you have a funny and furry friend you’d like to share? Email a picture to: Heloise@Heloise.com.

Dear Heloise: I tried to clean my shower/tub. Nothing worked — except you know what! I put some baking soda in the tub with vinegar for the tough spots, and oh, what a clean and shiny place now to take a bath!

Great Grandmother, Texarkana, Tex.

P.S. I also now keep a spray bottle of white vinegar for spraying into the water that collects under potted plants and in puddles! Kills mosquito larvae, as you know.

Great Grandmother: Great! You’ve mastered cleaning cheaply. Readers, I’ve collected my favorite cleaning solutions and recipes that include vinegar into a handy pamphlet. If you’d like to receive one, visit Heloise.com to order, or send $5, along with a stamped (70 cents), self-addressed, business-size envelope, to: Heloise/Vinegar, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. Label all bottles of homemade cleaners clearly.

Dear Heloise: I like to have a supply of certain items on hand, like bathroom tissue and paper towels, but some things are just not smart to stockpile: perfumes and scented lotions, mainly.

These can degrade over time, and if I can’t use them right away, there’s no “scents” in hoarding them — plus they take up valuable shelf space.

Kim H. in Chicago

Dear Heloise: My vet said my dog either needs to burn off some energy or he’s bored, and that’s why he may chase his tail.

But if he catches it and chews on it, that could be a sign of skin irritation. A tail inspection is in order, and possibly a visit to the vet.

Alex E. in Kansas

Dear Heloise: My sister-in-law installed towel bars in each of her guest bedrooms. Behind the door usually is a convenient place.

The bars encourage her guests to reuse their towels (save some water!), and they keep the bathroom a lot tidier. Now I am installing them in my guest rooms!

Pat H., via email

