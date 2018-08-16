Dear Readers: Today’s Sound Off concerns wedding gifts:

“Dear Heloise: I recently attended the wedding of a friend’s daughter, and since they made no bones about wanting cash for their honeymoon, I gave them $100.

“I was told that asking people to fund a honeymoon is now the new normal for couples getting married. Am I out of step with modern weddings?”

Brandi W., New Braunfels, Tex.

Brandi W.: We’ve had several letters on this new trend of couples asking for money for their honeymoon. Readers, what would you do if you were asked to give money for a couple’s honeymoon?

Dear Readers: Here are some other uses for old newspapers:

● Cut into narrow strips to use in mice and hamster cages.

● Use as packing material.

● Cut into smaller pieces and place in a compost pile.

● Place on the ground, wet with water from a hose, then cover with soil or gravel to keep weeds from coming up.

Dear Heloise: Want a perfect sewing basket for all of your sewing supplies and loose buttons? Use a fishing tackle box. It's perfect for your scissors, threads, thimbles and more.

Patsy K., Little Creek, Del.

Patsy K.: Great idea! And the next letter has another useful sewing hint.

Dear Heloise: If you use a bar of soap with the wrapper on it as a pincushion, it not only will hold a lot of pins, but the soap also will actually lubricate the needles, making them slide easily through various fabrics.

Meghan P., Latrobe, Pa.

Dear Heloise: Whenever someone I know moves into a new house, I always give the person a housewarming gift. Over the years, I've found that some items are really appreciated more than others because of their usefulness. Things such as a hand cart, a gift certificate to a home-improvement store or hardware store, a set of screwdrivers, or even small items such as a flashlight or a basket of energy-efficient lightbulbs are a huge help to people when they move.

Judy T., Kingman, Ariz.

Judy T.: These are excellent suggestions. When you move, you may realize you need more lightbulbs than you did in your old place, along with shower curtain rings, a hammer or many other items.

Dear Heloise: My concern is about bikes. Kids get them for birthdays and Christmas. As soon as a tire goes flat, the bike becomes useless. Kids need exercise — too much TV and too many video games!

My question is: Can't tire manufacturers make solid bike tires?

A.W. in Temple, Tex.

