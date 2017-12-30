Dear Readers: When it comes to housework, organization is key. You’ll save steps, get more done and have more time for other things. A daily schedule, with all of your tasks listed, can help get chores done. Here’s an example:

Monday: Bathrooms. Deep clean sinks/toilets/tubs/showers.

Tuesday: Kitchen. Tackle the fridge and throw out spoiled foods. Wipe out the microwave. Clean the floor.

Wednesday: Living room. Thorough dusting and vacuuming. Flip the couch cushions, and pick up newspapers and clutter.

Thursday: Bedrooms. Change the sheets. Dust, and clean the floor well.

Friday: Pickup day for little chores.

Saturday and Sunday usually are laundry days for many families. Get the family on board and have them pitch in. Everyone can help, even with a simple chore.

Dear Readers: Allan M. in Sebring, Fla., sent in a picture of his precious black-and-tan Yorkshire terrier, Lacee. Lacee is 11 years old, and she goes for a ride every day in Allan’s golf cart!

To see Lacee and our other Pet Pals, visit www.Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.” Do you have a furry and funny friend you’d like to share with our readers? Email Heloise@Heloise.com, or mail a photo to: Heloise, P.O. Box 795000, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000. We will return your photo to you.

Dear Heloise: How can I clean the office coffee machine? It gets clogged with minerals because it is on all day, and we go through a lot of pots of coffee. Help!

Amy W. in Ohio

Amy W. in Ohio, don’t panic. Help is here. Of course you should check the manual or look it up online. However, my trusty buddy, full-strength white or apple-cider vinegar, will do the trick safely.

Fill the water reservoir with 1 or 2 cups of vinegar, and turn on the machine. Run the hot vinegar through a second time. Pour the vinegar down the drain in the break room for freshness. Run the machine with several cycles of water to remove any trace of vinegar.

Wash the coffeepot and basket with warm, soapy water, then rinse and dry to prevent water spots. Also, the drip area of the machine can accumulate oil; clean it, too.

Dear Readers: Here is a letter of laughter from 1981 that rings true for any parent or grandparent.

“Heloise: After an exasperating day with my preschool son, I had taken all I thought I could take. ‘James!’ I cried, ‘You’re driving me crazy!’

“With big, innocent eyes, he said, ‘Mom, I can’t be doing that -- I don’t even know how to drive!’”

Janie

Dear Heloise: I gave my little granddaughter her own small notebook. I wrote in it little notes and phone numbers. She pretends she’s my secretary, and she’s keeping notes for me. Every time we meet, I add in a new note or number!

Grandma Ruth, Reading, Pa.

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795000, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.