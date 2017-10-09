Dear Heloise: Is there any way to tell whether raw meat is tender by looking at it? Does the price have a lot to do with it, or the type of meat or how it’s prepared?

Jack M., Little Rock

Jack M.: Look at the marbling in beef, which is the fat that runs through the meat. Generally, the more marbling the cut of beef has, the more tender and flavorful it will be. However, the grade of meat can make a difference, too. There’s prime, which usually is found only in hotels or restaurants and is heavily marbled. Then come choice, select and commercial. Look for the U.S. Department of Agriculture shield on the package to determine if a USDA inspector has graded the meat. A cheaper cut of beef can be marinated to help make it more tender, but remember to cook it slowly, at the right temperature, and cut across the grain.

Dear Heloise: When I make meatloaf, I use the instant onion soup packets. Instead of making it in a pan, I make the meatloaf in muffin tins. When the meatloaf is finished, I give each of our neighbors some of the meat muffins, and they, in turn, make some side dishes, which they share with other neighbors.

Susan B., via email

Dear Heloise: I read your column in the Maui (Hawaii) News. We need to store unopened canned goods and water (at room temperature) in the tropics during hurricane season. How long can these goods be stored safely? Mahalo!

K.C., Kihei, Maui

K.C.: For canned goods, it’s always best to look for the expiration date stamped on the can. However, never store cans above a stove or under a sink, or any other place that’s damp. High-acid foods, such as tomatoes, will keep at their best quality for 15 to 18 months. Low-acid foods, such as meat and vegetables, usually will last two to five years. never use food from a can that leaks or is bulging, or from cracked jars.

Water can be stored safely in jugs that have been washed with soap and hot water, then sanitized with 1 tablespoon bleach to 1 quart of water. Rinse well with plain water. You should keep a four- to six-day supply of drinking water. Store in a dry, fairly cool place, and water will keep for over a year. Don’t drink it if it smells bad or becomes “milky.”

Dear Heloise: Because I live alone and a bag of greens lasts a long time, I layer the bottom of a container with paper toweling, a portion of the greens on that, and make another layer of paper towels and greens until full.

I have kept greens fresh and edible for two weeks!

Ruth B., via email

