Dear Readers: The weather outside probably is still frightful for most of the country. Are you prepared if you are out driving and get stuck? Here are some items you should have in your vehicle for safety’s sake, courtesy of Ready.gov:

● An extra charger for your phone.

● Sand or even cat litter so your tires can grab on to the road.

● Jumper cables.

● Ice scraper and brush.

● Reflective material so other cars can see you.

It’s also a good idea to carry some bottles of water and some granola bars or another snack.

Other ideas? Keep your gas tank as full as possible, and get your tires checked often.

Dear Readers: Matata (Swahili for “trouble”) is a male Labrador who has an affinity for mops. He wouldn’t let the housekeeper mop because he would prefer to chase the mop!

Owner Roslyn S. in Ralston, Neb., says Matata also is a great listener, as long as he gets petted while listening!

To see Matata and our other Pet Pals, visit Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.”

Dear Heloise: Fine undergarments shouldn’t be dried in the clothes dryer. It’s too hot in there, and all the tumbling can stretch out the fibers. Lay delicate things flat to dry.

Sarah H. in San Antonio

Dear Heloise: After I drain bacon on paper toweling, I save the towels and stow them in the freezer.

When it’s time to bake potatoes, I use the towels to grease the skin. If microwaving the potatoes, I can wrap each potato in one of the paper towels. Extra flavor!

Elizabeth in Rutherford, N.J.

Dear Heloise: I’ve wondered if dogs can be comfortable if their collars are too tight or heavy. Does this make it uncomfortable to swallow and even breathe? Do you have any guidelines for pet owners to make sure their pets’ collars are properly fit?

Alice in Connecticut

Alice in Connecticut: It’s important that collars are comfy. The collar holds the dog’s ID (of course, the animal may have a microchip, but the ID tag is a quick reference), and the collar is a holder for the leash for those all-important exercise sessions!

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (Peta.org) and the Humane Society of the United States (Humanesociety.org) agree that you should be able to slide two fingers between the collar and a dog’s or cat’s neck. However, our four-leggeds should NOT be able to slip out of the collar.

Thanks for writing in!

Dear Heloise: My apartment is small, but I discovered that if I take the door off the clothes closet in the bedroom and the linen closet in the bathroom, it can make more room; I don’t have to accommodate a swinging door.

In the bedroom, I hung a shade to pull down to cover the closet.

Heather M. in Tennessee

Heather M. in Tennessee: Get the landlord’s permission — it should be okay.

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795000, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.