Dear Heloise: I am a United States veteran. Having lost one leg and a hand while serving my country, I have a service dog, Chip, who helps me and who I couldn’t get along without. People in my little home town understand that my dog has to go where I go, but on planes, in airports, in businesses and doctor’s offices, I get some ugly stares or comments because of my dog. One woman tried to kick my dog while I was waiting to board a plane last week. People need to understand that service dogs are there to help someone and are greatly appreciated by veterans. They’re not dangerous, and legally we have the right to take them with us wherever we go. My dog is well behaved, always clean, always on a leash and well fed. He’s my buddy and my friend, and where I go, Chip goes, too.

John G., United States veteran, via email

Dear Heloise: My husband and I travel a lot, and we really enjoy different cultures. In fact, we try to learn some of the language before we visit a place, and some of the local customs. So often, what is okay in America may be offensive in a foreign place, such as certain gestures. But we make a point of learning to say “thank you” and “please” in the language of the country. We also look for what is unique to that country, which is the point of traveling to different places.

Jean K., Joplin, Mo.

Jean K.: These are very good ideas. It’s the differences and novelty of a place that make it exciting and educational. Happy trails!

Dear Heloise: I have discovered that stringing an open chain of a necklace through a straw and then hooking the necklace together is a foolproof way to arrive with an untangled necklace when traveling. This keeps those delicate chains from becoming knotted and eventually ruined.

Susan M., Monroe, La.

Dear Heloise: We just returned from our honeymoon, and while we were planning our trip, the travel agent gave us some very valuable hints to help keep us safe:

● Take mostly credit cards on a trip. You’ll need some cash, of course, but never carry a lot. You’ll have very little, if any, liability if a thief uses a stolen credit card.

● Never let a cabdriver take you to a hotel that he claims is a better deal than the one where you have booked a room. Research hotels carefully, and stick to that plan!

● Never wire money to your hotel when making reservations. If they won’t take a credit card, that’s a red flag, because any reputable hotel will take a known credit card. It’s almost impossible to recover wired money.

Carrie and Mike H., Jacksonville, Fla.

Dear Heloise: I have found a way to recycle large mailing envelopes, the white padded ones. Turn inside out, then it’s all white and can be taped shut with packing tape.

Karen G., Morganton, N.C.

