Dear Readers: Today’s Sound Off is about too much nudity and bad language on television.

“Dear Heloise: Please believe me when I say I’m not a prude. I’m a 28-year-old schoolteacher at a middle school who is tired of the nudity and profanity on television. So many of my students see programs on TV that are completely inappropriate for their young ages, and scenes that give them the idea that ignoring their studies is acceptable, dropping out of school is cool, using terrible grammar is the way they should talk, and that they shouldn’t take responsibility for their lives or actions. They’re kids, and as such are not prepared for so many of the adult themes on TV. They tend to copy what they see.

“If you have children, turn off the TV and have dialogue with your kids, and stay connected with their teachers.”

Yvette C., St. Paul, Minn.

Dear Readers: As summer heat slowly fades away, many of us are left with a worn-out garden hose — but there are things you can do with that old piece of plastic tubing:

● Cut pieces off and slit them down one side. Then use those pieces to cover cutting tools, such as saws.

● Puncture with holes and make a soaker hose out of it.

● Before you run a rope around a young tree to steady it, run the rope through a length of hose to keep the rope from cutting into the tree.

● If you have no use for the hose, be sure to place it in the recycle bin.

Dear Heloise: How can my dad protect himself from all the scams? He invested in what I believe was a scam, then six months later those same people called and offered to swap the bad investment for what they called “a much better investment” to help him recover his money. The problem was, they wanted $1,500 upfront! I talked him out of it, but I don’t know when these people will call again.

Kate R., Orange, Calif.

Kate R.: Remind him to never do investment business over the phone with strangers. If he wants to invest, he needs to do so with a registered firm, a trained, experienced professional agent and, better yet, to never make any investments unless he first discusses it with one of his children. You also might want to speak to an attorney to see how you can legally protect your dad from scammers.

Dear Heloise: Giving my dog a pill was always a hassle and traumatized him afterward. Now I either hide it in a chunk of meat or roll it in a ball of butter. The butter works best because my dog loves it, and the butter makes it go down quickly.

Georgia F., Wheat Ridge, Colo.

Dear Heloise: If you have a bee settle on you while outside, stop moving. It’s harder for a bee to see you if you stand still until the bee moves off.

Joe K., Olathe, Kan.

