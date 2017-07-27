Dear Readers: Today’s Sound Off is about bringing another person to a job interview.

“Dear Heloise: It should be common knowledge that you don’t bring your kids, husband or boyfriend, or mother to your job interview. It’s one of the quickest ways to be eliminated as a candidate for the job. And yet, just today I was about to interview a young woman of 23, and when I called her name, her boyfriend got up and said he was going into the interview with her to see to it that I didn’t ask any questions that he didn’t like.

“When I said he was NOT going into the interview, he said he had a few questions he wanted to ask, such as how much vacation time she’d get and could she leave at 3 p.m. on Fridays. I asked them to leave my office. Unless you need an interpreter, which is allowed, you shouldn’t bring another person with you to an interview for a job.’’

Karen in Louisiana

Dear Readers: Transparent tape has many uses besides wrapping gifts, such as:

● When traveling, pack a small dispenser of tape for mending a loose hem.

● In an emergency, you can tape a cut finger and prevent bacteria from getting into the wound.

● The matte tape can be applied to a number of things to allow you to write your name.

Dear Heloise: I know there must be others like me who like their soft drinks cold but find that ice melts and dilutes the drink.

I pour a bit of a soft drink into each ice-cube tray and freeze it. When I use these, as they melt, they don’t dilute my drink but still keep it cold. Love your column in the San Antonio Express-News.

Billie M., New Braunfels, Tex.

Dear Heloise: For beachgoers, there are some things you should always pack in your beach bag besides tanning oil and a towel:

● Sunblock — everyone should use it, but this is especially important for children and fair-skinned people who burn rather than tan.

● Meat tenderizer — this is good to have on hand if you are near an ocean that has jellyfish. Mix a little water with the tenderizer to make a paste, and apply it to the affected area.

● Slip-on shoes or rubber thongs — by midday, sand can get extremely hot, so don’t go barefoot to the beach.

● A hat (one with a wide brim is best) — shield your head in the hot sun, as well as your eyes from ultraviolet rays.

● Bottled water — stay hydrated, and I can’t emphasize this enough.

Alana S., Ocean Park, Maine

Dear Heloise: My son came home from school with head lice! How could he have picked up lice?

Lana F., Barberton, Ohio

Lana F.: There is no correlation between personal hygiene and contracting head lice. Tell your son that in the future he is not to share caps, hats, scarves or other clothing with his friends or classmates. There are many over-the-counter remedies for head lice.

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795000, San Antonio, Tex. 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.