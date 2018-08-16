Dear Heloise: You had an Irish Bread recipe that my kids just loved. Would you please reprint it? I lost it when we remodeled the kitchen. It always seemed to taste best when served in the morning, hot and fresh from the oven.

Julie R., Orlando

Julie R.: This recipe is easy and quick to make. You’ll need:

1 cup prepared biscuit mix

¼ cup raisins

1 teaspoon caraway seeds

¼ cup plus 2 tablespoons milk

Butter (for serving)

Preheat the oven to 450 degrees. Mix all the ingredients together (except the butter) quickly and lightly, and put in a well-greased 6-inch baking dish. Bake for about 12 minutes. Cut into wedges and serve with lots of butter.

Dear Heloise: How can I keep dough from sticking to my rolling pin?

Frances S., Fairview, Tenn.

Frances S.: Try placing your rolling pin in the freezer for about two hours before you start rolling out your dough. Keep sprinkling flour on your rolling pin as you go, and this should help to keep your dough from sticking.

Dear Heloise: My doctor wants me to eat more fish, but I don't know how to tell if the fish at a fish market is fresh or not. How will I know the difference?

Shelley H., Crookston, Minn.

Shelley H.: It’s always in the eyes, which should be bright and clear. A fresh fish also should have red or pink gills, and its scales need to be shiny. Never buy fish that has cloudy or sunken eyes.

Dear Heloise: Working in a grocery store, I see a lot of money thrown away on things that cause people to spend more than they had planned. If you really want to stick to your food budget, there are some things to do that will leave money in your pocket:

● Don't buy junk food. It adds cost but not nutrition.

● Do a little planning ahead, and use ingredients that you have on hand for meals.

● Avoid impulse buying. Stick to your list. If you can, leave the kids at home. Candy, cookies and other sweets are positioned to attract children.

Shannon L., Jasper, Ind.

Dear Heloise: Living alone, it’s inconvenient to buy milk so often. I save a few bottles, and now I buy milk a half-gallon at a time, fill and freeze. I take them out as I need them. — Peggy H., via email

Great way to save! And yes, freezing milk is perfectly fine. Don’t fill the bottle completely full — the milk will expand when frozen. Caveats? Taste and consistency may change.

Dear Heloise: No bag clips? Use a paper clip or a safety pin.

Meghan C., Grants, N.M.

