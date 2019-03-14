Dear Heloise: After I searched for a particular handbag online, I then started noticing advertisements for that handbag on my social media pages and my email homepage. Kinda creepy! What gives?

Sarah T., Bozeman, Mont.

Sarah T.: No, there’s not a little man inside your computer, but there might as well be. According to the Federal Trade Commission, it’s called targeted or interest-based advertising.

One type of online tracking that companies use is called “cookies.” The site you visited wants to tailor your online surfing to things you like, respond to and ultimately buy, so the site places a cookie (a bit of data, kind of like a digital bookmark) on your computer to mark that site.

You can disable cookies under your “Tools” button, but be aware: Some sites may require you to have cookies enabled.

Check out the FTC’s website (ftc.gov) for more information.

Dear Readers: We asked for uses for your cellphone camera, and you really came through — a photo finish! Read on:

“Enjoyed seeing uses of cellphones recently in your column. I line up my daily meds, take a picture of the bottles and show this when needed at the doctor’s office.”

Gayle L., via email

“I use my cellphone to capture recipes I find online. That way, they’re always at my fingertips when shopping or sharing with friends.”

Nancy in Dyer, Ind.

“Ever notice how manufacturers like to put the label plate with model number and serial number in areas that are very hard to see or get to?

“Sometimes they are stamped into metal that gets hard to read over time. I snap a photo and then it’s at eye level, readily available, and can be enlarged for easier reading.

“Ever get to a business and it’s closed? I snap a photo of their hours sign.”

Troy B., via email

“Uses for my cellphone:

“When we were in the midst of remodeling: Photos of paint colors in each room of the house, and grout colors used in bathrooms.

“Photo of parking spot at mall or ballgame.

“List of passwords for various websites, kept under a fake heading, not ‘Passwords.’

“Holiday and gift ideas for friends and family.

“Sizes of things I need to purchase: picture frames, fabric for a quilt, etc.

“Birthday reminders.

“Pictures of rooms in the house for any future insurance issues.

“Pictures of any dings or scratches on a rental car before I drive out of the lot.

“List of current prescriptions.”

Debbie M., via email

Thanks for your feedback!

Dear Heloise: My beef is all the charities that send you "gifts." We're snowed under with labels, pens and cards. Why not have a place on the return portion to check if you do not want the "gift." Use all the money for the charities instead. My wastebasket is full.

D.C., via email

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.